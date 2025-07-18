Shouxin Environmental Leads Innovation in Eco-Friendly Water Treatment with Three Core Patents

Dongguan, China , July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water resource protection and recycling have become central to global sustainable development, and the field of eco-friendly water treatment is entering a critical phase of technological innovation and industrial advancement. High-efficiency, environmentally friendly water treatment materials are the key to solving water quality improvement challenges.

Guangdong Shouxin Environmental Protection Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shouxin Environmental", 首信环保), a company dedicated to technological innovation and R&D in environmental materials, recently made headlines. Thanks to its robust R&D capabilities, consistent performance, and industry contributions in the field of polyacrylamide products, Shouxin Environmental has been named one of the "Top 100 Enterprises" at the 2025 IE Expo China, an honor awarded by the expo’s authoritative selection committee.





According to official statistics from the expo, the 2025 IE Expo China featured participation from over 2,000 environmental enterprises from more than 20 countries and regions. Recognized as one of Asia’s highest-standard and largest-scale environmental industry events, the expo saw Shouxin Environmental shine brightly, with its innovative achievements once again drawing industry attention to advancements in eco-friendly water treatment technology.

Founded in 2007 in Guangdong, China, Shouxin Environmental has spent 18 years specializing in the R&D and sales of polyacrylamide products, which are widely used in wastewater treatment, papermaking, mining, and oilfield extraction. Over the years, the company has emerged as a founder of global polyacrylamide brand with stable quality, winning the "Best Quality Stability Award" and "Innovative R&D Award" for five consecutive years and being recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise.





None of this would have been possible without Shouxin Environmental Protection's strategic planning and meticulous operational management. Last year, the company took significant steps in talent and scientific research collaboration, successfully bringing in academicians from China and the U.S. to assist. It established in-depth cooperation with Shen Yinchu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (known as the father of Chinese polyacrylamide and bio-pesticides), Phil S. Baran, an academician of the American Academy of Sciences (postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, professor at the Scripps Research Institute), and university teams.





These collaborations brought cutting-edge scientific concepts and abundant R&D resources to the company. With strong talent and partnership support, Shouxin Environmental secured three invention patents in Q2 2025, marking a new milestone in its R&D capabilities. These patents focus on optimizing production processes and enhancing the performance of polyacrylamide, further strengthening the company’s competitiveness in the environmental materials market.

One of the patented technologies significantly improves the stability of polyacrylamide products through a unique formula enhancement, enabling more efficient flocculation and sedimentation of pollutants in wastewater treatment. This results in faster purification, higher-quality treated water, and reduced costs in subsequent treatment stages. Another patent introduces an innovative large-scale selection method and system, based on 23 water quality parameters, making it widely applicable to papermaking, industrial, and municipal water treatment scenarios. This advancement helps industries increase reuse rates, reduce chemical consumption, and improve cost efficiency.This technological advancement empowers industries to boost water reuse rates, cut chemical consumption, and enhance cost efficiency, among other key benefits.

These breakthroughs were achieved after 18 months of testing and over 100,000 formula adjustments, with critical contributions from the two academicians. In 2024, Academician Shen Yinchu visited Shouxin Environmental to guide technical strategy and R&D direction, praising its innovative model for product stability and large-scale selection. Meanwhile, Professor Phil S. Baran officially joined as an R&D advisor, sharing cutting edge research insights and proposing innovative suggestions for synthetic pathway optimization and molecular structure control, greatly supporting Shouxin Environmental’s formula stability and synthesis technology.





The chairman of Shouxin Environmental stated:

"Being named among the IE Expo China’s Top 100 Enterprises is a recognition of our commitment to innovation and quality stability. Moving forward, we will continue collaborating closely with our academician partners, driving progress through technological innovation, and developing more, more stable, and more matched polyacrylamide models.Together with our Chinese academician, American academician and other partners, we are dedicated to safeguarding the sustainable development of water resources."

Top 100 Honors Mark Growth, Patents Anchor the Future.

Looking ahead, Shouxin Environmental will increase R&D investment, accelerate the transformation of lab breakthroughs into market-ready products, and empower the water treatment industry with technological innovation, contributing "Shouxin Intelligence" to the development of a green, low-carbon ecological environment.