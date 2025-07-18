Ripple (XRP) breaks through historical highs, Ripplecoin Mining launches new mobile cloud mining APP

New York, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the price of Ripple (XRP) breaks through the historical high for the first time in 7 years, reaching $3.55, the crypto market sentiment continues to heat up. In response to investors' strong demand for a stable way to increase the value of digital assets, the well-known cloud computing service provider Ripplecoin Mining officially launched its new mobile cloud mining APP today. Through AI computing power scheduling technology, it helps coin holders easily obtain daily income and achieve the dual goals of asset growth and risk hedging.





The market boom has created new demands, and cloud mining has emerged.

According to CoinMarketCap data, as of July 18, XRP rose by more than 17% in a single day, surpassing the historical peak in 2018, and ranked third in the global cryptocurrency market value, following BTC and ETH. At the same time, mainstream altcoins such as ETH and Solana also rose, pushing the overall market to break through the $3.89 trillion market value mark. Analysts generally believe that with the expansion of institutional applications and the access of new financial instruments such as ETFs, holders are increasingly demanding "passive income tools other than trading."

Ripplecoin Mining has precisely seen this trend and launched a new cloud mining application, allowing global users to start AI-driven mining tasks through mobile phones without hardware or technical barriers, and obtain daily income dividends in the form of USDT.

"We believe that when crypto assets enter the next stage of the cycle, stable, secure, and intelligent computing services will become an important supplement to mainstream investment strategies."

- Ripplecoin Mining spokesperson said at the press conference

Product highlights: AI computing power scheduling + mobile-friendly experience

Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining platform already supports mining of multiple mainstream currencies, including BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, SOL, etc., and will gradually expand to more asset categories. Core advantages include:

Free experience for new users: Register and get $15 cloud computing power, and start earning immediately;

Convenient operation on mobile terminal: Support iOS and Android, complete registration, contract selection, and daily dividend collection in 3 steps;

AI intelligent mining system: The platform deploys 120+ green data centers around the world to allocate optimal computing power in real time;

Zero threshold entry: No need to buy mining machines, no need to configure electricity, no technical knowledge required;

Multi-currency combination mining: Support one-click configuration of multi-currency income combination, and optimize asset allocation strategy.

Simple steps to quickly participate in cloud mining and get income

Quick registration: Click here to create an account via email and get a $15 cloud computing power free trial quota;

Choose a contract: Supports multi-currency payments (XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE), flexible contract types, and income is paid daily;

Get income: You can view mining output in the App every day and get income with one click, without complicated operations.

The following contracts explain the potential income you can get

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,200 8Days $16 $1,300 + $130 $3,000 12Days $43 $3,000 + $518 $8,200 22Days $125 $8,100 + $2,742 $23,500 30Days $409 $23,500 + $12,267

Industry analyst's view: A new generation of "sound investment" tools

Industry research organization ChainProof pointed out that with XRP hitting a record high, cloud mining products are seen as a key bridge between the bull market and sustainable returns. Data shows that in the past month, the number of active users using the Ripplecoin Mining platform increased by 26% month-on-month, of which nearly 50% were users with XRP or ETH as their main holdings.

"Although the current market has ushered in a wave of rising prices, volatility still exists. Users hope to not only earn the difference in the bull market, but also build daily cash flow."

- Valentin Fournier, chief analyst at BRN commented

Future Outlook: Accelerate global layout and serve ordinary coin holders

Ripplecoin Mining officials said that the platform will launch "cloud mining custody accounts" and "fixed investment computing power products" in the next few weeks to further meet users' strategic arrangements in different market scenarios. At the same time, the company plans to accelerate localized support in Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Latin America to expand its global user base of more than 9 million.





About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, UK. It is the world's leading compliant cloud mining platform. Relying on green energy mines, AI scheduling algorithms and mobile-friendly design, Ripplecoin Mining is committed to enabling every cryptocurrency user to participate in the global computing power network in a simple and secure way. At present, the platform supports cloud mining services for mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and has served more than 9.5 million users in more than 180 countries and regions.

Disclaimer: The content of this press release does not constitute any form of investment advice, trading advice or financial commitment. There are risks in the cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining participants need to carefully evaluate the potential results based on their actual situation. It is recommended to consult a professional financial advisor in advance.