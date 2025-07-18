Bitcoin Swift Launches Presale with Programmable Proof-of-Yield Mining and AI-Driven Smart Contract Ecosystem

LUXEMBOURG, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), has officially launched its presale phase, introducing a programmable Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mining mechanism and AI-integrated governance model designed to reshape participation in blockchain networks. The presale, which began on July 14, features a $1.00 entry price in Stage 1, with rewards issued at the end of each stage through automated smart contracts.

This development marks a significant milestone for the BTC3 protocol, offering a working ecosystem from day one and initiating reward distribution based on real-time network performance and sustainability.

Live Rewards Model Built into Every Presale Stage

Unlike conventional token sales, Bitcoin Swift activates its PoY mining during the presale itself. At the conclusion of each stage, smart contracts automatically distribute rewards based on activity metrics such as network usage, validator performance, and energy efficiency. The protocol is monitored by AI oracles that feed verified data into the system, enabling dynamic adjustments to mining emissions.

Audits from third-party firms Spywolf and Solidproof , have confirmed the security and accuracy of these systems, supporting investor confidence as the project moves through its early phases.

Bitcoin Swift emphasized investor confidence by completing KYC identity verification , reinforcing its commitment to transparent and ethical practices.

Hybrid Blockchain Architecture for Scalability and Security

BTC3 operates on a dual-engine consensus model, combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) for block generation with Proof-of-Stake (PoS) for governance and finality. Miners secure the network using SHA-256, while validators oversee identity verification, oracle data approvals, and protocol governance. This structure ensures performance stability while enabling long-term adaptability.

BTC3’s underlying smart contract engine is WASM-compatible and embedded with evolving AI agents that respond to environmental and user data. These agents adjust contract behavior in real time, enhancing system responsiveness and resilience.

Governance Through Decentralized Identity and Quadratic Voting

To address challenges common in blockchain voting, Bitcoin Swift integrates quadratic voting tied to DID-based reputation scores. This system ensures that voting power is influenced not only by token holdings but also by community participation and positive behavior. All governance proposals are pre-screened by AI agents for risk and impact before entering the voting process.

This model is designed to evolve dynamically, promoting decentralized decision-making and protecting against concentration of power.

Roadmap Highlights and Key Technical Releases

BTC3’s roadmap includes ongoing protocol enhancements throughout the presale and into mainnet migration. Key planned releases include:

Q3 2025 : Launch of AI-powered smart contract engine with reinforcement learning capabilities

: Launch of AI-powered smart contract engine with reinforcement learning capabilities Q2 2026 : zkLedger privacy system, shielded DeFi modules, and zkLogin integration for Web3 authentication

: zkLedger privacy system, shielded DeFi modules, and zkLogin integration for Web3 authentication Q4 2026: Mainnet migration with 1:1 trustless bridge from Solana



The network also plans to integrate institutional audit systems, a BTC3-backed stablecoin, and a governance simulator to test proposals before they reach public vote.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a blockchain ecosystem designed to combine the benefits of programmable mining, decentralized governance, and adaptive smart contracts. By integrating AI, real-time network data, and sustainable mining practices, the BTC3 protocol aims to support a more intelligent and inclusive model of blockchain participation.

Bitcoin Swift continues to attract attention from the crypto space, with more influencers recognizing its potential. A detailed breakdown from Crypto Nitro highlights why this project is earning serious praise.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinswiftgroup

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

