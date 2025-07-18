Bitcoin Solaris Presale Surges Past $6.6M as Altcoin Season Heats Up, Launch Target Set at $20

TALLINN, Estonia, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As altcoin season accelerates, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is rapidly emerging as a standout project, attracting over 14,200 users and surpassing $6.6 million raised during its presale. With its official launch scheduled for July 31, 2025, Bitcoin Solaris has locked in a target launch price of $20, drawing strong interest from both new and seasoned crypto investors.



Bitcoin Solaris and the Altcoin Market

While other coins are riding temporary waves, Bitcoin Solaris is offering something with longevity. Its hybrid blockchain architecture combines the proven security of Proof-of-Work with the high-speed scalability of Delegated Proof-of-Stake. This dual-layer system powers up to 100,000 transactions per second with a finality time of just 2 seconds, putting BTC-S ahead of countless legacy chains that are struggling to keep up.

Proof-of-Work provides security on the Base Layer

Delegated Proof-of-Stake drives scalability on the Solaris Layer

Validator rotation ensures decentralization and fairness

Smart contracts written in Rust support DeFi, gaming, enterprise, and beyond

Optional Zero-Knowledge Proofs add privacy without sacrificing speed





Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, Bitcoin Solaris is placing mining in the hands of anyone with a phone or computer. This app brings mining back to the people through mobile devices, desktops, and even browsers, making the process simple, energy-efficient, and accessible.

Influencers and crypto reviewers are already talking about Bitcoin Solaris and how it stands out in this competitive cycle. A detailed breakdown by the Crypto Show highlights how BTC-S offers real potential through its dual-consensus model and mobile mining accessibility.

Why This Presale Is Making Headlines





Bitcoin Solaris is not following the typical slow-and-steady approach. Its presale has already passed $6.6M raised with more than 14,200 unique users onboarded. And it is doing so at breakneck speed with only around 2 weeks remaining until launch on July 31, 2025.

Current price sits at $12

Next price increase will bring it to $13

Bonus for this phase is 4%

Launch price locked at $20 with 150% projected returns

Investors are calling this one of the shortest presales in crypto history, thanks to the rapid growth and demand.

Wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for receiving tokens post-launch. Bitcoin Solaris reminds users that these wallets are for delivery, not presale participation.

Secure your spot through Bitcoin Solaris .

Mining That Actually Works for Everyone

Bitcoin Solaris is not here to follow the old mining models. Its Solaris Nova ecosystem redefines accessibility and efficiency in crypto mining.

The upcoming Solaris Nova App allows one-click mining across mobile, desktop, and browser

Adaptive algorithms ensure optimal performance across devices

Mining Power Marketplace enables users to rent or sell computational power

Full compatibility with ASICs, GPUs, desktops, laptops, and smartphones

Advanced security with biometric login and end-to-end encryption

Gamification elements include achievements, leaderboards, and community-driven engagement

Whether casual or professional, miners will find BTC-S provides a clear path to participation and rewards. For those interested in potential earnings, Bitcoin Solaris offers a detailed calculator for projections.

Built on a hybrid blockchain framework that merges Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), Bitcoin Solaris delivers high scalability and robust security—capable of handling up to 100,000 transactions per second with just 2-second finality.





Final Thoughts: Bitcoin Solaris Is Setting New Standards

Bitcoin Solaris is not another altcoin fad. It is a carefully designed ecosystem blending security, scalability, and accessibility for the next generation of crypto users. From mobile-first mining to lightning-fast blockchain speeds and a presale nearing completion, BTC-S is making it clear that altcoin season’s biggest winner might just be the project offering real solutions to real users.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request



