Autonomous Trucks Market Projected to Reach $179.9 Billion By 2035, Globally, at a CAGR Of 14.4%, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Trucks Market size is projected to grow from USD 40.7 Billion in 2024 to USD 179.9 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The autonomous trucks market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and innovation around advance driving technologies may drive the market for autonomous trucks.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Autonomous Trucks Market”

326 - Tables

86 - Figures

346 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87328844

Electric segment is expected to be the fastest in the Autonomous trucks market

The electric segment is expected to be the fastest one during the forecast period. The rising demand for passenger safety and efficient bus transit operations would boost the demand for the electric segment for the advanced autonomous bus market during the forecast period. Favorable government regulations for better road safety would positively impact the autonomous bus market. Features such as AEB and BSD are expected to be compulsory for all vehicles, including buses. In December 2023, Davao Metro Shuttle Corporation (Philippines) launched a self-driving shuttle and its first electric bus, which includes AEB and ACC features.

Shuttle segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in Autonomous trucks market.

The shuttles segment is expected to be the fastest market in the autonomous trucks market, as they are commercialized. Navya (US), Easilmile (France), and Local Motors (US) have developed self-driving shuttles. Successful pilot programs of autonomous shuttles worldwide indicate that shuttles could be a practical solution to the gaps in traditional public transport. In January 2023, EasyMile(France) partnered with Keolis (France) on an autonomous shuttle project underway at France’s National Sports Shooting. Such partnerships highlight the growth of the shuttles segment in the market.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87328844

What are the main drivers of growth in this market?





Rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles is a primary driver.

Government regulations mandating safety and advanced driving features are accelerating adoption.

Continuous innovation in advanced driving technologies, such as sensors and artificial intelligence, is expanding capabilities and market reach.

OEM partnerships and investments in self-driving technology are fostering rapid development and commercialization.

Which regions and countries are leading in adoption?

North America is a key growth region, with the US leading due to strict safety regulations and active OEM partnerships.

Europe is also significant, with a robust automotive manufacturing base and increasing adoption of advanced safety features.

Who are the top players in the Autonomous Trucks Market?





Daimler Truck AG (Germany)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Scania (Sweden)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Aurora Innovation Inc. (US)

Key Findings of the Study:

LiDAR segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in autonomous trucks market Last-mile Delivery Truck segment is expected to have significant growth in autonomous trucks market during the forecast period Europe region holds the largest share of the autonomous trucks market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=87328844

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, MAN Truck & Bus SE partnered with TRATON GROUP, Scania, Navistar International Inc., and PlusAI, Inc. for autonomous driving for trucks. In February 2024, MAN Truck & Bus SE expanded its logistics center in Salzgitter, Germany, strengthening its global service parts network. In January 2024, Daimler Truck AG partnered with Aeva Inc. and Torc Robotics to commercialize self-driving vehicle technology to equip its series-produced autonomous trucks with Aeva Inc.'s advanced 4D LiDAR sensors. In December 2023, Demy Schandeler and AB Volvo entered into a contract for fifteen e-buses to upgrade the present Volvo 7900 Electric, which are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025. In October 2023, Hyundai Motor Company and Iveco S.p.A collaborated to develop and deploy electric heavy-duty trucks in Europe, focusing on autonomous driving technologies. In September 2023, AB Volvo partnered with Boliden to integrate autonomous transport solutions into mining operations.

In July 2023, IVECO S.p.A and PlusAI, Inc. announced that the IVECO S-Way truck, equipped with PlusDrive, is operational on public roads in Germany. In June 2023, Aurora Innovation Inc. launched the Aurora Multi-Sensor Dataset, a large-scale multi-sensor dataset in collaboration with the University of Toronto. In May 2023, Daimler Truck AG, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Hino Motors Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation signed an MoU. In April 2023, Continental AG and Aurora Innovation Inc. have entered an exclusive partnership to manufacture future generations of Aurora’s flagship integrated hardware and software systems, such as Aurora Driving, aiming for commercial scalability. In February 2023, AB Volvo Venture Capital AB invested in Waabi Innovation Inc. to transform the freight transportation sector by accelerating the development and deployment of cutting-edge autonomous trucking solutions.

Related Reports: