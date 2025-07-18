ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Securing Place in Revitalized Market

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

For years, the mining industry has revolved around high-risk, capital-intensive exploration, where the odds of success are slim — often it’s a one-in-a-thousand discovery that leads to a viable operation, with the majority of junior miners never making it to production. In addition, investors are frequently diluted, and project timelines can extend over decades. At scale, most mining ventures are unattractive to investors due to their cyclical nature, massive capital requirements, and significant permitting and execution challenges.

ESGold Corp. is taking a different approach. Rather than pursuing speculative exploration, ESGold focuses on reviving past-producing or legacy-mining sites — locations with established resource volumes, historical grades and existing infrastructure. These sites weren’t abandoned due to resource depletion or economic infeasibility, but rather because prior operators lacked the necessary resources to fully realize their potential. With gold prices at historic highs and demand for minerals across the board surging, this is an opportune moment for experienced, well-capitalized companies to secure their place in a revitalized market that’s drawing renewed attention from Wall Street.





About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

