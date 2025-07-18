Ja Mining Introduces Renewable-Powered Cloud Mining with XRP Integration and Global Platform Expansion





LONDON, UK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for accessible and energy-conscious cryptocurrency mining continues to grow, Ja Mining has announced the integration of XRP mining into its cloud platform. This expansion is part of a broader initiative to increase the platform’s global footprint and provide users with seamless access to digital asset infrastructure—without the need for technical setups or hardware investments.

Jamining.com’s cloud model removes traditional mining barriers by offering a browser-accessible dashboard and one-click mining activation. Users can participate from anywhere in the world using a smartphone or computer, enabling inclusive access to digital assets like XRP, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. The latest platform update aligns with industry trends emphasizing convenience, security, and clean energy innovation.

Sustainable Infrastructure and Global Availability

The platform operates via data centers in Europe, North America, and Asia, strategically located to utilize renewable energy sources, including solar and hydroelectric power. This environmentally responsible approach reflects a growing shift in the blockchain space toward carbon-neutral and ESG-aware infrastructure models.

Security and transparency remain at the forefront of Jamining.com’s operations. The platform applies enterprise-grade encryption, conducts real-time system health monitoring, and maintains strict compliance with data privacy standards. Multilingual technical support and regular performance updates further enhance the user experience across a growing global user base.

XRP Focus Drives Broader Platform Utility

The inclusion of XRP support addresses rising demand for mining access to fast, scalable, and utility-driven digital assets. XRP’s popularity, especially among cross-border payment and remittance users, makes it a strategic choice for Jamining.com’s development roadmap. The platform’s user interface allows seamless switching between supported assets, letting users interact with their chosen currencies in a frictionless environment.

“Our goal is to make digital asset mining intuitive, secure, and accessible to all—without compromising on sustainability,” said Marcus Reid, Head of Platform Strategy at Jamining.com . “The addition of XRP support and our renewable-powered data centers represent major milestones in that mission.”

About Jamining.com

Jamining.com is a UK-certified cloud mining platform dedicated to simplifying digital asset access through secure, environmentally responsible, and hardware-free infrastructure. With users in over 100 countries, the platform enables mining participation without requiring physical devices or blockchain expertise. It supports multiple cryptocurrencies and promotes a low-barrier, global-first user experience.

To learn more, visit: https://jamining.com

Media Contact: info@jamining.com





Attachment