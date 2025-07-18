Global Times: Translators' Voices: Moral framing becomes a key lever of China's geo-economic influence

Beijing, China, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Promoting sustainable development,” “opposing unilateral trade measures,” and “upholding multilateralism” have emerged as some of the key words at the just-concluded 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The international community closely watched the summit, viewing the expanded BRICS as gaining greater weight and influence, and believing that the enlarged grouping will be better positioned to uphold multilateralism and push for improving global governance.



The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, presenting both opportunities and challenges for emerging markets and developing countries. In the article “the Role of the BRICS in Building a Global Community of Shared Future” included in volume III of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi noted, “We BRICS countries need to keep abreast of the historical trend, seize development opportunities, jointly meet challenges, and play a constructive role in building a new model of international relations and a global community of shared future.”



In October 2024, at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, President Xi delivered a speech, emphasizing “It is for our shared pursuit and for the overarching trend of peace and development that we BRICS countries have come together.” “The more tumultuous our times become, the more we must stand firm at the forefront, exhibiting tenacity, demonstrating the audacity to pioneer and displaying the wisdom to adapt. We must work together to build BRICS into a primary channel for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations and a vanguard for advancing global governance reform.”



In the eighth installment of the special series “Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,” the Global Times, along with People's Daily Overseas Edition, explores the theme: “Combining the great strength of the Global South to build together a community with a shared future for mankind.” We continue to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi’s works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to discuss China’s theoretical innovations and practical contributions within the BRICS framework and Global South cooperation, and to collectively answer the question of our times: “How does the Chinese model and wisdom empower multilateralism, global governance and sci-tech and innovation cooperation among the Global South?”



In the eighth article of the “Translators’ Voices” column, Global Times reporter Ma Tong interviews Olga Migunova, (Chinese name: Mu Fengling), Doctor of Philosophy, Russian Sinologist and translator, and vice chairperson of the St. Petersburg branch of the Russia-China Friendship Association. Migunova is one of the translators of the Russian edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.





GT: As a translator of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, which concepts related to Global South cooperation do you find most representative and how is China advancing them through specific policies? What impact do these efforts have on promoting fair development in other Global South countries?



Migunova: In Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi elaborates on cooperation with the Global South through several key concepts, which fully reflect China’s commitment to promoting a multipolar world, mutually beneficial development, and offering a development option and strategic direction distinct from Western hegemonic models, with these principles forming an important component of China’s contemporary foreign policy.



The concept that resonates with me most is the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. This concept is profoundly rich and difficult to summarize in just a few words, but I believe its core lies in rejecting the condescending, hegemonic approach and “civilizational posturing” of the West.



China emphasizes equal partnerships and mutually beneficial cooperation, advocating for joint development without imposing political conditions. This stands in stark contrast to Western practices that often tie economic aid to forced democratic reforms or arbitrarily interpreted human rights standards.



Moreover, China consistently upholds the principle of mutual benefit and cooperation. This approach manifests in multiple ways – from boosting local economies through infrastructure development to creating complementary win-win synergies by pairing Chinese technology with Global South industries. The core philosophy moves beyond one-way assistance to shared growth, embodying the Chinese wisdom: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”



Another key concept is the “new type of international relations,” embodying China’s vision for a multipolar world that prioritizes cooperation over confrontation. This principle guides China's foreign policy.



President Xi has summarized the core principles of the new type of international relations as mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. My understanding is that mutual respect entails respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political choices of all nations, regardless of their size or level of development – a stance fundamentally different from Western practices of imposing values through intervention in other countries’ internal affairs.



Fairness and justice mean rejecting hegemonism, unilateral sanctions, and double standards, while empowering developing nations to play a larger role in global governance through multilateral frameworks like the UN. Win-win cooperation moves beyond the zero-sum mindset, advancing a collaborative approach where all sides gain. This principle is embodied in initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the BRICS mechanism, which drive shared development through economic partnership.



More importantly, the principles proposed by President Xi in the book are not just proclamation, but also serve as action guide. The new type of international relations is already being practiced through China’s global partnerships with Russia, African nations, and Latin American countries, without falling into traditional military alliances. Through the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, China provides new platforms for global governance. By enhancing the influence of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China injects positive energy into improving global governance.



GT: In his speech at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October 2024, President Xi stated, “As we Chinese often say, ‘A man of virtue regards righteousness as the greatest interest.’ It is for our shared pursuit and for the overarching trend of peace and development that we BRICS countries have come together.” How do you interpret this principle? In contrast to exclusive cliques led by certain nations, how does BRICS collaboration in economic, cultural and other domains exemplify this approach?



Migunova: President Xi is well-versed in the essence of Chinese traditional culture, often citing ancient famous sayings that embody ancient wisdom. The principle of “regarding righteousness as the greatest interest” signifies that China’s foreign policy is not driven by short-term profit-seeking but is rooted in the millennia-old Confucian ideal of “noble conduct.”



This profound philosophy indicates that China’s cooperation with BRICS countries is built on a solid moral foundation, differing from Western models not only in economic terms but also in worldview. In Chinese culture, the concept of “righteousness” permeates all aspects. It underpins concepts such as mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, opposition to zero-sum games, not sacrificing other countries' security for one's own security, the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and the Chinese Dream. This moral framing has become a key lever of China’s geo-economic influence.



Within BRICS cooperation, China’s emphasis on shared interests, common goals and peace and development embodies the principle of “righteousness,” while the long-term win-win benefits gained from equitable partnerships embody the concept of “interests.” BRICS collaboration vividly illustrates how righteousness and benefits can be harmoniously integrated.



For instance, the New Development Bank provides infrastructure loans without political strings attached, reflecting fairness and mutual benefit. BRICS supports the export of competitive products like Brazilian soybeans and Indian rice, creating new avenues for mutual gains. Additionally, establishing dedicated scholarships to train African youth elites fosters long-term trust-building through talent development.



GT: At the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, President Xi said, “We should build a BRICS committed to innovation, and we must all act as pioneers of high-quality development.” In recent years, China has proposed a series of initiatives to promote technological cooperation among Global South nations, such as China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development and Cooperation Center. How do you assess the role that China is playing in advancing innovation among BRICS countries? How does this contribute to economic transformation and sustainable development in the broader Global South?



Migunova: China has played a vital strategic role for technological advancement within BRICS, driving cooperation, integration and development through multiple channels. As a key integrator of technology value chains, China actively promotes the construction of joint innovation infrastructure. Notable examples include initiatives proposed in 2025, such as the BRICS+ Alliance of Science and Technology Innovation platform, which have gained support and aim to integrate member states’ resources, conduct joint R&D, and establish laboratories.



China is a global leader in renewable energy, smart grid systems, and energy storage technologies, providing strong support for BRICS' technological advancement. A prime example is the climate-monitoring satellite program jointly developed with Brazil, which demonstrates China's firm commitment to sustainable development and technological sovereignty.



China also prioritizes youth engagement in innovation, facilitating in-depth exchanges in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and smart agriculture through platforms such as the BRICS Youth Innovation Summit. These initiatives enhance knowledge sharing and help cultivate high-caliber international youth innovation teams to jointly address global challenges.



Unlike some nations that focus on financial speculation, China champions a real economy and innovation-driven growth model, strengthening its economic and technological sovereignty to navigate complex geopolitical challenges. This development path aligns with the strategic demand of BRICS countries, laying the solid material foundation for a multipolar world. Through open and inclusive tech collaboration, China has emerged as the key coordinator of BRICS innovation, accelerating the Global South’s leapfrog progress in critical technologies.



As the BRICS+ mechanism expands, China actively facilitates new members' integration, boosting the bloc’s collective technological capacity. By linking innovation with global market needs, China helps BRICS countries gradually evolve into global innovation hubs—through resource sharing, infrastructure development, and a sustainable development model supported by the real economy. This offers the world a compelling alternative to Western-centric development models.



GT: President Xi stated, “In the face of new opportunities brought by new science and technology, every country has an equal right to development.” He stressed at the national science and technology conference in June 2024 that “it is essential to materialize the idea of building a community of shared future for humanity to promote open cooperation in science and technology.” In your view, what are the potential areas for technological cooperation between China and the Global South? What makes China’s open cooperation model attractive to Global South countries?



Migunova: The science and technology partnership between China and Global South nations holds immense potential, particularly in strategic fields that address development priorities and overcome Western technological barriers. AI is a critical direction for cooperation.



Through platforms like the China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Center, China provides comprehensive support to Global South partners, including open-source algorithms, cloud computing services, and talent training, embodying the principle of “teaching a man to fish.” Digital platform projects, such as digital corridors for trade and education, significantly enhance knowledge-sharing efficiency and logistical coordination, setting a new paradigm for South-South cooperation.



At this year’s BRICS Summit, how AI can better serve sustainable development was a key topic, with participating countries eager to jointly build a truly independent technological ecosystem. Undoubtedly, China’s technological innovation strengths will make significant contributions to achieving this goal.



Chinese companies are helping developing countries ride the wave of digitalization. Huawei and ZTE have assisted countries in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia in building 5G networks, with prospects for developing local digital ecosystems, such as smart cities in Nigeria and Indonesia. AI holds great promise for various applications, and Chinese technology is poised to make significant contributions in fields like agricultural algorithms, medical diagnostics, public health, and pharmaceuticals.



China is driving South-South cooperation in transformative renewable energy, implementing solar, wind, hydropower and hydrogen projects in nations like Saudi Arabia, Brazil and South Africa. Similarly, in agriculture, China is helping Global South countries modernize their agricultural industry through its advanced farming, fishery and aquaculture technologies, and cooperation with countries such as Egypt and Vietnam has achieved noticeable outcomes. Beyond hardware provision, these partnerships focus on technology transfer, enabling nations to build indigenous capabilities through customized core technology solutions.



What makes China's cooperation model uniquely attractive is its no-strings-attached approach. Institutions like the New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank provide accessible financing in developing countries. China also emphasizes local capacity-building—building factories, training workforces, and delivering complete operational solutions. This “turnkey” approach effectively reduces partners’ reliance on Western tech systems.



Notably, China’s technological cooperation is always aligned with societal needs, such as addressing hunger through digital agriculture or creating jobs through factory construction. This model enables Global South countries to safeguard sovereignty while quickly reaping the dual benefits of infrastructure and innovation. Amid global trade, technology, and political fragmentation, China contributes its wisdom and solutions to the development of the Global South.



GT: The volume III of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China includes part of President Xi’s speech at the BRICS Business Forum in 2018, in which he states, “It is necessary to promote international development cooperation, urge developed countries to fulfill their promises on official development assistance and increase support to developing countries.” How do you evaluate China’s role in promoting a just and equitable global governance system? What pathways can the Global South consider in building a more inclusive and sustainable multilateral framework?



Migunova: China plays a unique and pivotal role in promoting global development exchanges, reflected both in pioneering cooperative initiatives and in concrete practical explorations. As a core driving force in the transformation and development of BRICS nations, the country has creatively built a bridge connecting developed and developing countries. China has championed global development on the G20 platform, with a focus on the Global South, to improve global governance and collaborate with developing nations in achieving modernization.



The BRI exemplifies this approach, offering accessible financing that enables African and Latin American nations to participate more fully in global economic systems. China’s investments in transportation and energy projects foster sustainable, locally-driven development.



At the financial architecture level, China is reshaping global governance structures. In 2024, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved $8.4 billion in financing for 51 projects, primarily benefiting developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its practices are breaking the Western-dominated financial governance model, advancing the international order toward multipolarity. In this context, Global South countries should take a more proactive role, sharing agricultural, technological, and medical solutions through multilateral platforms like the UN.



The 2025 BRICS Summit proposed opposing unilateral protectionist measures and upholding multilateralism, amplifying the Global South’s voice in global governance. However, the Global South’s influence in international institutions remains limited. In 2024, BRICS countries accounted for over 40 percent of global GDP, yet their representation in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank does not match their economic contributions. Recent developments like the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 in 2023 and the 2025 Global South Financiers Forum’s call for a fairer global governance system signals a trend toward multipolarity.



President Xi’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind advocates addressing challenges like climate change, pandemics, and inequality through dialogue and respect for sovereignty, resonating deeply with the Global South. By opposing unilateral sanctions and tariff wars and promoting cultural and knowledge exchanges, China is driving global governance toward greater fairness. Its new cooperation model, based on mutual respect and win-win outcomes, offers developing countries an alternative to the unipolar system.



Source: Global Times:







Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

