Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
18 July 2025
Company Announcement number 60/2025
Financial Calendar for 2026 for Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S has set the following dates in 2026 for the publication of financial statements and the holding of the ordinary general meeting:
|Annual report
|5 February 2026
|Annual general meeting
|16 March 2026
|Company announcement for the first quarter
|30 April 2026
|Interim report for the first half
|17 July 2026
|Company announcement for the first nine months
|29 October 2026
The announcements will be available on Realkredit Danmark's website: www.rd.dk immediately after publication.
The Executive Management
For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42
