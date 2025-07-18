To

18 July 2025

Company Announcement number 60/2025

Financial Calendar for 2026 for Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S has set the following dates in 2026 for the publication of financial statements and the holding of the ordinary general meeting:

Annual report 5 February 2026 Annual general meeting 16 March 2026 Company announcement for the first quarter 30 April 2026 Interim report for the first half 17 July 2026 Company announcement for the first nine months 29 October 2026





The announcements will be available on Realkredit Danmark's website: www.rd.dk immediately after publication.





For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42

