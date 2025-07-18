Financial Calendar for 2026 for Realkredit Danmark A/S

18 July 2025

Company Announcement number 60/2025

Financial Calendar for 2026 for Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S has set the following dates in 2026 for the publication of financial statements and the holding of the ordinary general meeting:

Annual report5 February 2026
Annual general meeting16 March 2026
Company announcement for the first quarter30 April 2026
Interim report for the first half17 July 2026
Company announcement for the first nine months29 October 2026


The announcements will be available on Realkredit Danmark's website: www.rd.dk immediately after publication.


For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42

