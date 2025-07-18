MediaX Agency Launches Next-Gen Automated Crypto Press Release Distribution Platform

Revolutionizing Crypto PR with Seamless Automation Across Top-Tier Media Outlets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaX Agency, recognized globally as one of the best crypto PR agencies in 2025, is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation Automated Crypto Press Release Distribution Platform—a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline and supercharge PR outreach across both top-tier crypto publications and mainstream media outlets.

Built for Web3 founders, blockchain startups, and marketing professionals, this new platform delivers frictionless distribution of crypto press releases with precision targeting and real-time tracking. MediaX clients can now seamlessly publish announcements, funding news, exchange listings, and project updates to a curated network of 400+ global media outlets, including industry leaders such as Cointelegraph, The Block, Coindesk, Decrypt, USAToday, MarketWatch, Business Insider, and more. Press releases targeting mainstream media, sent by MediaX, are distributed through one of the world's leading wire services, GlobeNewswire.

“Our mission is to make powerful media visibility accessible, automated, and results-driven,” said Rachita Chettri, Co-Founder of MediaX. “This platform eliminates the manual complexity of PR while giving crypto projects the spotlight they deserve on the world’s most trusted news platforms.”

Key Highlights of the New Platform:

Fully automated submission workflow with same-day publishing capabilities

with same-day publishing capabilities Dual-tier distribution to both crypto-specific and mainstream finance media

to both crypto-specific and mainstream finance media Customizable campaign builder for announcements, token launches, and exchange listings

for announcements, token launches, and exchange listings Live performance dashboard with real-time media coverage and engagement insights

with real-time media coverage and engagement insights Guaranteed placement on premium outlets with transparent pricing and turnaround times

With this release, MediaX continues to lead innovation in crypto PR, offering not just distribution—but impact, speed, and credibility.

To experience the new automated platform or to book a campaign, visit mediax.agency

