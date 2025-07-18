Yoone Launches in North America: Redefining Smoke-Free Living with Premium Flavor Pouches





NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoone, the fast-growing flavor pouch brand under Yoone International, officially launches its premium product line in North America, offering adults a smarter alternative to traditional habits. Designed for urban professionals and health-conscious consumers, Yoone flavor Pouches deliver rapid satisfaction without smoke, ash, or odor.

A Brand Built on Wellness & Innovation

With a mission to empower better living through clean, effective alternatives, Yoone combines Swedish-style quality with bold flavor innovation. The brand’s vision centers on mindful choices—promoting clarity, stress relief, and environmental responsibility.





Why Yoone Stands Out:

Plant-Based & Smoke-Free - No tar, no combustion, no secondhand smoke.

Fast-Acting Formula – Feel the effect in 2 minutes.

Widest Flavor Range – From refreshing Ice Winter Green to Juicy Blueberry and over thirty other varieties of flavors.

Precise Strengths (3mg-15mg) – Tailored for casual users to those seeking alternatives.

Discreet & Convenient – Slim pouches fit any lifestyle.

Perfect For:

Focus Boost: Power through work or study sessions.

Post-Workout: Quick recovery without smoke breaks.

Social Settings: Polite alternative where certain habits aren’t allowed.

Travel/Commute: No bans or messy requirements.

Market Impact

As demand for smoke-free alternatives surges (global pouch market projected to hit $8.6B by 2025), Yoone’s science-backed approach fills a gap for discerning users. Traditional options force trade-offs between speed, taste, and discretion - Yoone delivers all three.





Pricing & Availability

- $9.99 per can (20 pouches)

- Available now at yoonepouches.com

- Follow @yoone_pouches for flavor launches and wellness tips

Media Assets & Samples:

High-res images, product samples, and executive interviews available upon request.

Contact:

Contact Person:Alex Nelson

Email:info@yoonepouches.com

Address:America

Website:https://yoonepouches.com

Whatsapp：+61 425 233 015

