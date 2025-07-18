Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for Distributions are payable August 8, 2025 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.75 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.


Distribution Details


 
Class A Share (LFE)

Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)    

Record Date:     

Payable Date: 		$0.10000

$0.05833

July 31, 2025

August 8, 2025


