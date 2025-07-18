Join BullFrog AI’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on July 23

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics,, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 23, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature BullFrog AI’s Founder and CEO, Vin Singh. Attendees will gain insights into BullFrog AI’s pioneering role in transforming drug discovery and development through its scalable, AI-driven platforms, including the newly launched BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library, powered by the proprietary bfLEAP™ causal AI engine. Recently expanded with the launch of bfPREP™, a cutting-edge module designed to automate data cleansing and standardization, the Solutions Library offers clients a flexible, plug-and-play toolkit for every phase of the drug development lifecycle. Investors will also learn about BullFrog AI’s strategic global collaborations, including its partnership with leading CRO Sygnature Discovery, which is expected to drive significant revenue growth by expanding the commercial reach of BullFrog Data Networks™ internationally. The company's agile business model and robust recurring revenue potential position BullFrog AI to scale effectively within the rapidly evolving $204 billion biopharma R&D market.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BFRG/89548315893

Questions can be pre-submitted to BFRG@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

