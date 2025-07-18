Baiya International Group Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition to Accelerate Web3 Transformation

Shenzhen, China, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic merger framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with Dubai-headquartered technology company STARFISH TECHNOLOGY-FZE (“Starfish”). Under the Agreement, BIYA intends to acquire all equity interests and core assets of Starfish. This transaction marks BIYA’s full-scale transformation into digital assets and financial technology, officially ushering in its entry into the “Web3 New Era” of global capital markets.

The proposed acquisition includes Starfish’s UpTop.Meme platform (“UpTop”), a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain. BIYA will acquire all associated intellectual property and operating rights, including the decentralized protocol, technical IP, and the complete technical and operational team. BIYA plans to integrate its own core team to further enhance the platform’s technological strength and global operating capacity. The Company anticipates the merger will contribute an estimated $15 million in additional profit.

UpTop.Meme is a decentralized liquidity protocol platform built on BNB Chain, designed to provide on-chain liquidity services for crypto-native digital assets as well as tokenized U.S. stocks and treasuries. The platform aims to become the world’s largest decentralized liquidity infrastructure.

In May 2025, UpTop formed a strategic partnership with Four.Meme, the largest launchpad on BNB Chain, and in June, successfully completed its first exclusive Pro-TGE (token generation event) through the platform. The $1.5 million presale allocation was filled within just six minutes, attracting participation from over 100,000 unique wallet addresses. In total, more than 770,000 addresses queued for the offering, with oversubscription exceeding $11 million. To participate, users were required to contribute exclusively using USD1, a stablecoin. As a result, over 500,000 new USD1-holding addresses were added in the 24 hours leading up to the presale.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BIYA plans to proceed with closing upon the completion of due diligence and announce detailed transaction terms and financing arrangements in due course. An exclusivity period has been established between the two parties for continued negotiations and near-term integration planning.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented: “This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in BIYA’s development and a strategic leap toward embracing the future of blockchain and financial asset tokenization. We believe this acquisition positions BIYA as a pioneer in digital assets within the U.S. public markets and lays a strong foundation for bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy. Through deep integration with UpTop, BIYA will build a forward-looking digital asset ecosystem, accelerating our full-scale transformation into Web3, achieving mutual empowerment, and opening a new chapter in capital digitalization.”

