ETHRANSACTION Launches Avalon Miner through Ripple to accelerate the appreciation of digital assets every day





Texas City, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency market, XRP (Ripple) has recently become the well-deserved market focus! With soaring prices, expanding ecosystems, and institutional favor, XRP is showing unprecedented vitality. Want to easily seize this wave of dividends without high-priced hoarding or complicated operations? Cloud mining - especially the ETHRANSACTION platform focusing on the XRP ecosystem - has become the hottest way to participate in 2025!

Why must you pay attention to ETHRANSACTION cloud mining in 2025?

XRP is in full swing: Ripple and SEC settlement has settled, the global payment network has accelerated its expansion, CBDC cooperation projects have landed, XRP fundamentals are unprecedentedly strong, and the market continues to be hot!

ETHRANSACTION makes the threshold for cloud mining extremely low: Say goodbye to expensive mining machines, headache-inducing electricity bills, and 24-hour operation and maintenance. Cloud mining allows you to participate in XRP network verification with one click without hardware investment, and easily earn passive income.

Avoid market volatility risks: Direct purchase of XRP faces price volatility risks. ETHRANSACTION provides a relatively stable and continuous way to obtain XRP, reducing the risk of pure speculation and more in line with long-term value capture.

In an era of numerous platforms, the reasons for choosing ETHRANSACTION are:

The hot market is accompanied by a mixture of good and bad. Choosing a safe, transparent and efficient platform is the key to success. As a pioneer in the emerging XRP ecosystem cloud mining, ETHRANSACTION stands out with the following core advantages:

Focus on the XRP ecosystem: Deeply integrate XRP Ledger (XRPL) technology to optimize the efficiency of verification nodes and maximize user XRP income.

Ultimate transparency and trustworthiness: All node operation data and income distribution mechanisms can be checked on the chain, which is open and transparent, and eliminates black box operations.

A+ level security guarantee: Adopt multi-signature cold wallet storage, advanced SSL encryption and DDoS protection to protect user asset security in all aspects.

Flexible and efficient income:

Automatic income settlement: XRP income is automatically distributed to your platform wallet every day, a real "ly earning" experience.

Diversified contracts: From short-term experience (low threshold trial) to long-term deployment (high yield lock), meet different user needs.

Seamless user experience:

Multi-terminal support: Manage your XRP mining assets anytime, anywhere on the web and mobile apps.

Fast withdrawal: The income can be quickly withdrawn to your personal XRP wallet or exchange account.

User reputation verification: Rapid growth after launch, rave reviews from real users, and continued industry attention.

ETHRANSACTION: The preferred platform to ignite the XRP cloud mining craze!

Limited-time hot benefits: Sign up now to enjoy double gifts!

Newcomer exclusive gift: Get a free XRP cloud mining computing power experience package worth $19! Start your XRP mining journey at zero cost.

First charge bonus gift: The first purchase of any contract will receive an additional 9% computing power bonus! Help your income take off!

All our contracts, before you buy them, you can choose the one that suits you. It indicates investment, cycle, daily income and total income. For example:

·Contract price $100, contract period 2 days, daily income $9, total income $100+$18.

·Contract price $600.00, contract period 5 days, daily income $7.5, total income $600.00 + $37.5.

·Contract price $1300, contract period 14 days, daily income $16.9, total income $1300 + $236.6.

The income is an estimate based on the current network status and computing power price. The actual income will fluctuate with the XRP price, network difficulty and platform operation efficiency. For more contract details, please visit the official website.

Start your XRP wealth journey in 3 steps (only for ETHRANSACTION platform):

Quick registration: Visit the ETHRANSACTION official website now and create your exclusive account in seconds.

Get benefits & choose a contract: Activate your $19 free computing power experience package, browse our carefully designed XRP exclusive mining contracts, and choose the wealth plan that best suits you.

Enjoy the benefits & withdraw freely: After successful deployment, daily XRP income will be automatically credited to your account! You can check the growth at any time and quickly withdraw your XRP assets when needed.

Don't miss the next surge in XRP! ETHRANSACTION cloud mining allows you to firmly grasp the huge dividends of the XRP ecosystem explosion with the lowest threshold and the safest way!



Media Details:

Email: info@ethransaction.vip

Website: www.ethransaction.vip





Attachment