Rapid7 Announces Availability of InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

BOSTON, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, announced the availability of exposure management capabilities, InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec , in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Rapid7’s capabilities to support securing AI agents, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

InsightCloudSec leverages real-time cloud posture and risk assessment to ensure the cloud infrastructure resources that underpin AI/ML (machine learning) resources are secure and compliant. InsightAppSec provides automated testing and attack simulation for LLMs (large language models) embedded within web applications to uncover and prioritize vulnerabilities in public-facing AI solutions.

“We’re seeing customers move quickly to adopt generative AI (GenAI)—and with that comes a responsibility to ensure it’s done securely,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “By combining Rapid7’s deep expertise in cloud and threat management with the scale of AWS, we’re helping customers enforce policy, monitor usage, and reduce risk from the start of the AI development lifecycle.”

InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec are core components of Rapid7’s Exposure Command offering , which helps organizations detect and prioritize exposures from endpoint to cloud. When combined, InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec provide critical coverage for embedded AI solutions in web apps and the cloud infrastructure resources that support them. Each offering is aligned with the OWASP Top 10 to ensure broad coverage for the most common attack vectors. With InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec, security teams get a more unified, contextualized view of their AI-related risk in a single place, enabling customers to innovate and accelerate at scale.

Going beyond simply providing visibility into the resources themselves, InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec provide visibility into which users across the organization have access to them, with the ability to right-size permissions in accordance with least privilege access (LPA). Organizational policies informed by Rapid7 AI/ML security best practices help teams understand what controls to implement and provide the ability to enforce compliance as developers begin building GenAI applications.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about specific capabilities, visit the InsightCloudSec and InsightAppSec pages in AWS Marketplace.

To learn more about how Rapid7 and AWS are helping organizations to rapidly identify critical anomalies and recognize threats evolving in real time, check out this ebook

To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision.

