SIM Mining Launches Enhanced Cloud Mining Security Measures Today





Lancaster, UK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As institutional and retail interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to accelerate, SIM Mining has implemented a suite of enhanced security protocols designed to safeguard user data and platform operations. The announcement follows a broader industry trend prioritising secure, automated, and energy-efficient blockchain infrastructure amid rising cloud mining adoption.

According to a recent article on Yahoo Finance, leading cloud mining providers are scaling renewable-powered facilities while increasing transparency and mitigating risk. In response, SIM Mining has reviewed and reinforced its encrypted platform to align with these evolving standards, ensuring a secure environment for digital asset mining.

The latest audit of SIM Mining’s infrastructure, conducted by an external cybersecurity firm, focused on key risk areas including data encryption, access authentication, and network resilience. Following the review, the platform integrated multi-layer firewalls, real-time threat detection systems, and regionally distributed data backups. These improvements aim to address increasing cyber threats associated with cloud-based blockchain services.

“In today’s digital economy, trust begins with infrastructure,” said Elena Kim, Chief Security Officer at SIM Mining . “Our priority is to provide users with a secure cloud mining environment that adapts to evolving risk landscapes, regulatory expectations, and sustainability demands.”

Cloud Mining Trends and Security Expectations

The global cloud mining sector is undergoing significant evolution in 2025. Industry data shows that

Over 60% of cloud mining services now use renewable energy sources.

of cloud mining services now use renewable energy sources. Approximately 50% of all new users prioritise platforms with verified third-party security audits.

of all new users prioritise platforms with verified third-party security audits. The adoption rate of AI-powered automation in mining operations has risen by over 35% year-over-year.

This momentum signals a shift from speculative trading to infrastructure-focused participation, where ease of access and data protection are critical components. SIM Mining’s recent platform hardening efforts directly address these user expectations while supporting broader ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) initiatives.

A Global Rollout of Security-First Infrastructure

As part of the announcement, SIM Mining confirmed its phased rollout of new security architecture across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. The upgrade includes region-specific compliance enhancements, encrypted traffic protocols, and isolated recovery nodes designed to withstand physical and digital threats.

In addition to platform-level changes, SIM Mining has expanded its global support infrastructure, introducing multilingual assistance teams and localized safety briefings for users in more than 100 countries. These efforts aim to democratize access to mining while educating users on safe participation in the blockchain economy.

“We recognise that many of our users are entering this space for the first time,” added Kim. “Providing secure infrastructure is one thing; helping users understand and benefit from it is equally important.”

Focus on Sustainable and Compliant Operations

Aligned with the industry's clean energy shift, SIM Mining’s data centers operate on renewable sources, including solar and wind power. This commitment not only helps reduce the environmental impact of mining but also supports platform scalability under growing demand.

Security enhancements were developed in parallel with sustainability improvements, creating a model of resilient, responsible infrastructure—one that meets increasing scrutiny from regulatory agencies and institutional stakeholders.

About SIM Mining

SIM Mining is a technology-driven cloud mining platform offering secure, encrypted, and sustainable blockchain participation to users worldwide. The platform integrates automated mining tools, renewable-powered data centers, and enterprise-grade security to deliver a streamlined and accessible digital asset experience.

Learn more at: https://simmining.com

Media contact:

Full name: Olive Wild

Email: info@simmining.com

Website: https://simmining.com

City: Lancaster; Country: United Kingdom

Address: Dalton House, 9 Dalton Square

Disclaimer: This release is strictly informational and not intended as investment or legal guidance. Cryptocurrency markets remain volatile. Please consult a financial professional before investing.

Attachment