Hepatitis Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Prevalence, Early Detection Demand, and Technological Advancements - SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Hepatitis Testing Market was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global hepatitis testing market is growing significantly due to the increasing incidence of hepatitis B and C infections, growing awareness around early diagnosis, and government-driven screening programs. Further, technological improvements in serological and molecular testing have enhanced test sensitivity and turnaround times, contributing to market growth.





The U.S. accounted for a substantial portion of the global market, valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2032. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major diagnostic players, high healthcare spending, and a robust testing infrastructure across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Market Overview

The hepatitis testing market is growing owing to the increase in demand for accurate diagnostic products, especially with the increase in the number of global hepatitis infections. Public health organizations such as the WHO and CDC are promoting mass screening and early diagnosis policies, extending the scope and frequency of hepatitis testing across the globe. Multitarget detection has changed the testing landscape with respect to hepatitis viruses in recent years, especially due to advancements in immunoassay and PCR-based diagnostics that now allow simultaneous testing.

Furthermore, growing trend towards integrated healthcare systems and government initiatives for reimbursement policies will encourage the adoption of diagnosis testing kits. Developed regions such as North America and Europe with well-established laboratory networks and insurance policies conducive to mass screening. At the same time, low and middle-income countries are fast catching up because of increased awareness and international healthcare partnerships. The rising interest in point-of-care testing and home-use testing products will also drive long-term market growth in the next ten years.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories (Architect Anti-HCV, Alinity HCV)

Analytik Jena (AdiSelect HCV, AdiSelect HCV Real-Time PCR Kit)

Autobio Diagnostics (HCV Antibody Test Kit, HEV Antibody Test Kit

Bio-Mérieux (VIDAS Anti-HCV, VIDAS HEV)

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Xpert HCV, LumiraDx HCV Test)

DiaSorin (LIAISON HCV, LIAISON HCV)

Grifols SA (Procleix HCV Assay, Procleix HEV Assay)

Hologic Inc. (Aptima HCV Assay, Aptima HEV Assay)

MedMira Inc. (Reveal HCV Test, Reveal HEV Test)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (Vitros Anti-HCV Test, Vitros HEV Test)

Qualpro Diagnostics (HCV Rapid Test, HEV Rapid Test)

Roche Molecular Diagnostics (Cobas HCV Test, Cobas HEV Test

Siemens Healthcare (ADVIA Centaur HCV, Dimension Vista HEV)

Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex HCV Test, Sysmex HCV Test)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TaqMan HCV Test, HCV Viral Load Test)

PerkinElmer (HCV Viral Load Test, HEV Serology Test)

Qiagen (QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel, QIAamp Viral RNA Mini Kit)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (BD MAX HCV Test, BD Veritor System forHCV)

Myriad Genetics (Myriad RBM HCV Antibody Test, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtD

Hepatitis Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.53 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.75 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 5.62% U.S. Market 2023 USD 1.22 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.94 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Test:

In 2023, the highest proportion of the diagnostic methods preferred for hepatitis detection was blood tests, which is primarily due to their non-invasive nature, high accuracy, and suitability for the detection of various hepatitis virus types (HBV, HCV, HAV, HEV). These tests are commonly used in hospitals and labs to screen for disease on a large scale.

Imaging Studies Imaging procedures (primarily not used for diagnostic purposes) include ultrasound sonography and elastography, which are developing at a remarkable pace, especially in the context of the management of chronic viral hepatitis in the assessment of liver fibrosis.

By Technology:

ELISA technology dominated due to its dependable nature, cost-effectiveness, and production of high-throughput tests. It is a widely used method for the detection of hepatitis antigens and antibodies in all healthcare facilities.

The PCR is more and more widely used as it is unequaled in sensitivity and accuracy, competing with viral RNA/DNA potentially at its early stage for a precise diagnosis and follow-up of patients.

By End User:

The Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories market is the largest revenue-generating testing location on account of a wider reach (hence greater accessibility), presence of high-end laboratory equipment for testing, and alignment with insurance-based payment models.

The Home care segment is augmenting in the domestic hepatitis devices market as the preference for self-testing, home diagnostic kits, and remote care health monitoring grows among chronic hepatitis patients and the at-risk population.

By Product:

Reagents and Kits (60% contribution in 2023): Reagents and kits will continue to be at the centre-stage of hepatitis testing protocols, given their high utilization, the need for re-testing, and product advancements that increase test accuracy and reliability.

Instruments: Increasing technology for automating tests, particularly in PCR and immunoassay systems, is a key growth driver for instruments in centralized and decentralized diagnostic locations.

Hepatitis Testing Market Segmentation

By Test

Blood tests

Imaging tests

Liver Biopsy

By Technology

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Rapid Diagnostic Test

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Others

By End Use

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Blood Banks

Others

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the hepatitis testing market, with 43% of the global share, mainly due to high awareness levels, organized screening programs, and investments in the development of advanced diagnostic technologies.

The APAC market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of hepatitis B and C, developed healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government policies in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Two automated serology tests for hepatitis E diagnosis (Elecsys Anti-HEV IgM, IgG). These tests are among those on WHO’s Essential Diagnostics List.

In April 2024, BioMérieux unveiled a fully automated hepatitis B and C multiplex assay on its VIDAS platform, which is expected to offer a faster turnaround time in clinical labs.

In March 2024, Abbott Laboratories designed an enhanced version of its RealTime HCV test on the m2000 platform to further increase sensitivity for low viral load ranges.





