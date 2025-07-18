Soybean Oil Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring ADM, Wilmar International, AAK, Bunge Global, Cargill, DuPont, Unilever, and Associated British Foods

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Oil Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Soybean Oil Market is expected to reach US$ 229.06 billion 2033 from US$ 89.91 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.95% from 2025 to 2033. Increased demand for plant-based oils, increased health consciousness, its use in industrial and food applications, its growing popularity in the manufacture of biodiesel, and the world's growing population are all factors driving the soybean oil market's growth.





The soybean plant's seeds are used to make soybean oil, a vegetable oil. Because of its high smoke point and mild flavor, it is frequently used in cooking and food processing. Being high in polyunsaturated fats, it is thought to be a healthier choice than other oils since omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are good for the heart. In addition, soybean oil is used in medications, cosmetics, and industrial processes like the manufacturing of biodiesel. It is a common choice in homes and commercial kitchens all around the world because of its adaptability, affordability, and health advantages.



Growing demand for plant-based oils, which are renowned for their health benefits like high quantities of omega-3 fatty acids and unsaturated fats, is propelling the expansion of the soybean oil market. The market is growing as a result of its extensive use in food processing, cooking, and the production of different goods, such as biodiesel. Consumption of soybean oil is also increased by the growing emphasis on heart-healthy oils, the world's growing population, and rising income levels. Demand in a variety of industries is also fueled by growing knowledge of its cost and adaptability.



Growth Drivers for the Soybean Oil Market

Expanding Production of Biofuel



The market for soybean oil is expanding due in large part to the increased production of biofuel. For example, an IEA report projects that the demand for biofuel will increase by 38 billion liters between 2023 and 2028, or over 30% more than it was in the preceding five years. In fact, by 2028, the amount of biofuel consumed globally would have increased by 23% to 200 billion liters.

One essential feedstock for the manufacturing of biodiesel is soybean oil. Because of environmental regulations and laws, the production of biodiesel derived from soybean oil has been growing, increasing the market's profitability. Biodiesel is a popular substitute for petroleum diesel.



Growing Use of Edible Oils in a Range of Food Categories to Fuel Market Development



Globally, the food sector has changed dramatically in recent years. Food producers and processors are making enormous investments in creating cutting-edge goods in order to meet the rising demand from customers. The growing use of edible oils in a variety of goods, including baking, cooking, packaged foods, snacks, and foodservice, is driving the industry's notable expansion.

The need for cooking oils in store aisles is another major factor propelling the edible oil industry's expansion. The use of soybean, palm, olive, and coconut oils has expanded due to the growing desire for plant-based diets. The growing customer preference for organic, non-GMO, vitamin-fortified oils to provide nutritious meals is further driving the market growth.



Raising Awareness of Health



As customers throughout the world become more health conscious, there is an increase in demand for soybean oil. Nutrient-rich food products are becoming more and more popular, which bodes well for the market.

Because of its advantageous fatty acid makeup, soybean oil is seen as a healthier option. For example, a National Library of Medicine paper claims that soybean oil has no effect on oxidation or inflammation markers but lowers circulating cholesterol and the risk of coronary heart disease. The prognosis for the soybean oil market is further positively impacted by these variables.



Challenges in the Soybean Oil Market

Competition from Other Oils



The market for soybean oil faces competition from other vegetable oils. Consumers are drawn to oils like palm, canola, sunflower, and olive oil because they are frequently less expensive or because they are thought to offer health advantages. For instance, palm oil is a fierce rival since it is more affordable and frequently utilized in food processing. The competition is further heightened by the rising demand for specialty oils like avocado or coconut oil. In order to preserve market share, producers of soybean oil are under pressure from this competition to innovate and distinguish their goods.



Price Volatility



One major issue facing the soybean oil market is price instability. Crop yields, worldwide demand swings, and erratic weather patterns are some of the variables that affect prices. Natural catastrophes such as floods or droughts can lower soybean yields, which raises prices. Price instability may also be made worse by adjustments to government regulations, tariffs, or supply chain interruptions. These variations affect market dynamics by making it challenging for customers to depend on regular pricing and for producers to maintain stable production costs.



Soybean Oil Market Overview by Regions



In North America, where the United States is a major producer and consumer, the soybean oil market is robust. Demand is growing in Asia-Pacific as a result of rising consumption in nations like China and India brought on by dietary changes and urbanization. Brazil is one of the main exporters from Latin America, which also makes a substantial contribution. Demand in Europe is consistent, but market dynamics in the region are impacted by competition from other oils, such as palm and sunflower.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmar International Limited

AAK AB

Bunge Global SA

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont

Unilever PLC

Associated British Foods

