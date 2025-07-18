PREMIUM CATERING (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ANNOUNCES THE NUMBER OF PRE-REVERSE SPLIT AND POST-REVERSE SPLIT CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), previously announced a Share Consolidation (“Reverse Split”) of its Class A Ordinary Shares on July 11, 2025. A Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 will take place with a record date of July 21, 2025, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on July 22, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol of “PC”. Currently, there are 18,652,750 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding will be 2,072,528.

About Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company’s custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.

Contact:

Sarah Loh

The Chief Financial Officer

Telephone +65-67901488

IR@premium-catering.com.sg