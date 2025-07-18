North America Superfood Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Sunfood, ADM, Del Monte, Suncore Foods, Organifi, OMG! Organic Meets Good, Alovitox, and Navitas Organics

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Superfood Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Superfood Market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.88 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period from 2025 to 2033.

The market is fueled by rising consumer health and nutrition awareness, growing demand for plant-based food, and the trend of consuming clean-label and functional foods in the region.





In North America, superfoods have been hugely popular as a result of rising health awareness, popularity of clean-eating trends, and interest in preventive medicine. They find application in smoothies, breakfast bowls, energy bars, supplements, and diet plans aimed at weight loss, cardiovascular health, and immunity. Consumers in North America, and specifically millennials and Gen Z in the U.S. and Canada, are attracted to superfoods as part of a wellness-and-longevity-focused lifestyle. Restaurants, food brands, and retailers in North America are adding superfood-based products to their lineups, adding further momentum and making superfoods a standard of the contemporary diet.



Growth Drivers in the North America Superfood Market

Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers



North American consumers are increasingly opting for healthy living and preventive health, driving up demand for superfoods. Superfoods are also viewed as organic cures for frequent ailments such as obesity, high cholesterol, and digestive disorders. This is particularly evident in millennials and Gen Z, who proactively search for nutrient-rich alternatives in normal meals. In March 2024, Hackensack Meridian Health launched plans for a first-of-its-kind health and wellness center at the Metropark Station in Woodbridge, New Jersey. It is a $200 million initiative to provide riders and local residents with access to extensive ambulatory care.



Increasing Product Expansion and Availability



Manufacturers are integrating superfoods into everything from smoothies and protein bars to cosmetics and functional beverages. The adaptability of superfoods such as chia seeds, spirulina, and matcha enables brands to accommodate different consumer interests, fueling sales in grocery, retail, and e-commerce channels.

March 2025, Laird Superfood, functional coffee and superfood market leader, makes health and performance easier with the introduction of The Market Place. This new e-commerce site has a carefully curated group of brands which resonate with founders Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece's vision for creating great health.



Expansion of the Plant-Based and Clean Label Movement



The success of plant-based diets and clean label foods lends itself to superfood adoption. As people shun artificial ingredients, preservatives, and GMOs, they choose superfoods that resonate with natural and organic movements. It has improved product exposure on mainstream and niche retail channels. Feb 2025, Slovenian alternative meat firm Juicy Marbles introduced Meaty Meat, a whole-cut plant-based lamb substitute. Found in the US and Canada, it is the firm's initial lamb-style offering and seeks to provide an affordable option in its portfolio.



Challenges in the North America Superfood Market

High Prices Limit Mass Adoption



Although they provide health advantages, superfoods tend to be pricey because of the cost of production, sourcing, and processing. They are, therefore, less affordable to price-sensitive consumers, hence their low usage in widespread consumption. Price sensitivity is a key impediment to market growth, especially in poor or rural areas.



Misinformation and Regulatory Issues



Superfood claims may be overblown or not supported by science, and this creates misinformation for consumers. Regulatory control of health claims and labeling may be inconsistent, which creates differences in market standards. This erodes consumer confidence and hampers brand credibility, particularly in functional food and supplement categories.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Sunfood

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Suncore Foods Inc.

Organifi

OMG! Organic Meets Good

Alovitox LLC

Navitas Organics

13. Key Players Analysis

