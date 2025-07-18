Platform Engineering Services Market Size to Hit USD 40.17 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.99% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platform Engineering Services Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Platform Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 7.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 40.17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.99% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.”

Platform Engineering Services Gain Momentum Across Key Sectors as DevOps and SRE Drive Automation and Resilience.

The Platform Engineering Services Market is most adoptive over the major sectors, which include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail, and healthcare. Platform engineering has emerged as an essential enabler as businesses try to deliver software faster and systems sustainably. Most of this growth is due to the integration of DevOps and SRE practices, particularly in North America and Europe, where technology is relatively more sophisticated. Now these teams are working together to automate provisioning of infrastructure, enable deployment frequencies, and close CI/CD pipeline bottlenecks.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

VMware Inc.

HashiCorp

Red Hat Inc.

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Wipro Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies

NTT DATA Corporation

Platform Engineering Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.99% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service (Design and Architecture, Development and Implementation, Integration and Migration, Support and Maintenance, Optimization and Performance Tunings, Others),

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud),

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises),

• By Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Others).

The U.S. Platform Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.72% from 2024 to 2032. Various reasons like cloud adoption, mature DevOps culture, and increasing need in the enterprises for scalable and efficient infrastructure solutions are some of the prominent causes for this growth. To boost developer productivity and increase the speed of software delivery processes, organizations are investing more and more in Internal Developer Platforms (IDPs). This trend is anticipated to continue on an upward trajectory over the forecast period as digital transformation initiatives across industries continue unabated.

Key Segment Analysis:

Based on services, the Design and Architecture segment dominated the market in 2023 as it plays a crucial role in designing highly scalable, resilient developer platforms that are very critical to achieving the goals of DevOps and CI/CD efficiently. With the growing business needs to evolve towards cloud-native ecosystems, the need for a custom and robust architectural framework will keep increasing. On the other hand, Optimization and Performance Tuning are likely to record the fastest CAGR as there is a growing need to optimize platforms for speed, uptime, and resource efficiency.

By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market with 69% share, favored for its flexibility, scalability, and seamless integration with DevOps workflows. However, on-premises deployments are anticipated to grow rapidly, especially in regulated sectors like healthcare and finance, where data control and compliance are paramount.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises held a majority share (67%) in 2023, benefiting from robust infrastructure and greater capacity for innovation. Still, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to register the fastest CAGR as they adopt cloud-native, scalable platforms to compete in dynamic markets.

By vertical, IT and Telecommunications led the market, owing to their advanced use of DevOps, microservices, and real-time application delivery, while the Retail and E-Commerce sector is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to evolving customer expectations and the need for agile, omnichannel service delivery.

North America Leads Platform Engineering Services Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Amid Rapid Digitalization.

In 2023, North America captured 42% share of the global Platform Engineering Services Market, and continues to lead the market, owing to the presence of a mature IT ecosystem in developed countries with high Cloud adoption rates & early adoption of DevOps and SRE practices. This has led to steady growth due to the presence of large tech firms, in addition to bullish investments in building the platform in-house and through automation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing a digitalisation boom in the region. This is why many businesses are transitioning to a cloud-native infrastructure to remain competitive, given the rapidly growing demand for e-commerce, mobile applications, and fintech. Platform Engineering.

Recent Developments

February 2024 – Solutions by stc Shareholding in Devoteam Middle East – Solutions by stc had successfully acquired a 40% shareholding in Devoteam Middle East. The move is part of a long-term strategy to expand its digital transformation solutions and platform engineering service capabilities across the Gulf area.

