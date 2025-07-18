Octopus AIM VCT plc

Director Appointment

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of David Docherty as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect following the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) on 23 July 2025.

David Docherty has over 30 years’ experience in asset management. He was a portfolio manager at Lloyds Investment Managers, Gartmore, M&G, Cazenove Capital Management and Schroders. David most recently served as an Investment Director at Schroders.

Neal Ransome, Chair of Octopus AIM VCT plc, said: “The Board is delighted to welcome David and is looking forward to the value his expertise and perspective will add.”

David will be a member of the Audit Committee with effect from the date of his appointment.

As indicated in the Final Results announcement of 20 June 2025, Neal Ransome will be stepping down from the Board with effect from this year's AGM on 23 July 2025. Joanne Parfrey, who has been a member of the Board since 2016, will be taking over as Chair with effect from the AGM.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8 in relation to the appointment.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619