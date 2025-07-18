Animal Feed Market Size Set to Reach USD 989.80 Billion by 2034| Innovation and AI Boost Growth

Ottawa, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed market size stood at USD 625.29 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 654.68 billion in 2025 to around USD 989.80 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has observed potential growth in recent years due to the high demand for quality meat, poultry, and aquaculture products due to the rising population. Hence, improved feed formulations to enhance the productivity of the stock are helping the growth of the animal feed market.

Animal Feed Market Overview

A growing population is leading to the changing lifestyles of consumers. The growing population of meat and poultry consumers is giving rise to the growth of the animal feed market as well. The market observes growth due to reasons such as quality produce, feeding the growing population, and ensuring the quality of the produce. The growth of the market is also challenging for the livestock segment. The market observes a spike due to the high demand for quality animal feed for healthy produce to suffice the growing meat needs.

The increasing demand for aquaculture and fish meat is another major reason for the growth of the animal feed market. Nutritional feed for fish for better produce is another major reason for the growth of the market. The rising net income of consumers, improving the standard of living, and leading to higher demand for premium meat are also fuelling the growth of the animal feed market. The increasing demand for food products derived from animals is another major reason for the high demand for quality animal feed further leading to the growth of the market.

According to the FAO, animal feed constitutes up to 70% of the total cost of livestock production, making feed efficiency and innovation critical to economic viability.



Key Highlights of the Animal Feed Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the animal feed market with the largest market share of 39% in 2024, due to the high demand for meat and poultry in the region to feed the growing population needs.

By region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the foreseen period due to advanced technologies helping in animal nutrition and increasing awareness of utilizing compound feed for livestock.

By species, the poultry segment captured the maximum market share of 38% in 2024, due to increasing demand for the segment to serve the growing population.

By species, the cattle segment is observed to grow at a notable pace in the forecast period due to nutritionally balanced cattle feed for better produce.

By additives, the amino acid segment generated the maximum market share of 32% in 2024, whereas the antibiotics segment is observed to grow at the fastest rate for improving the feed quality for better produce.



Leading Countries in Animal Feed (2023)

Country Production in Million Metric Tons (MMT) China 262.71 MMT United States 238.09 MMT India 52.83 MMT Mexico 40.42 MMT Spain 36.22 MMT



AI integration in Animal Feed Sector: Major Opportunity for the Market

AI integration is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the animal feed market in the foreseen period. Technological development helping the animal feed formulation helps the market grow in the foreseen period. Utilizing machine learning methods helps to enhance the nutrition level of animal feed for healthy animal produce to suffice the growing needs of the growing population. The advanced technology also helps animal feed manufacturers to maintain the sustainability factor to maintain a healthy environmental balance.

For instance, startups like Connecterra and larger firms such as Cargill are already deploying AI-powered sensors and predictive analytics to monitor livestock health and optimize feed composition in real time.



What are Latest Trends in the Animal Feed Market?

Increased demand for quality animal feed involving a mixture of animal meat and organic feed for the complete nutrition of animals for healthy produce is one of the major factors helping drive the growth of the animal feed market.

The development of freezing technology helpful for freezing animal feed to maintain its nutrition is another major factor fuelling the growth of the market.

Mergers of companies, acquisitions, and government initiatives are also some of the factors aiding the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

What is the Growth Driver of the Animal Feed Market?

Multiple aiding factors help the growth of the animal feed market globally. The increasing population demand for meat produce is one of the major factors in the growth of the animal feed market. Rising disposable income, improving the standard of living of consumers, and high demand for premium demand lead to demand for high-quality animal feed as well. Hence, this continuous cycle of demand and supply is one of the major factors helping the growth of the market. Urban and semi-urban regions are observing high demand for quality meat leading to the growth of the market.

What is the Barrier to the growth of Animal Feed Market?

Multiple issues such as price fluctuations in key ingredients such as corn, soybean, oilseeds, and fishmeal act as a barrier to the growth of the animal feed market. Disruptions in the supply chain due to damaging environmental conditions, geopolitical issues, and pandemic-like situations also cause issues in the growth of the market. The high cost of raw materials in different regions is also one of the factors causing issues in the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Animal Feed Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the animal feed market in 2024. The rise in the demand for meat, poultry, and various other animal products led to the growth of the animal feed market in Asia Pacific in 2024. The growing population directly linked with the growth of rising demand for high-quality meat produce and poultry also helped the growth of the market. Consumer awareness regarding the benefits of feed additives for healthier produce and maintained nutrition of meat produce also fueled the market growth in the region. China being the largest animal feed producer has a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

India to Grow Rapidly: What to Expect in the Upcoming Years?

Expanding livestock and cattle population : India has the world's largest cattle population, fueling demand for both cattle and dairy feed.

: India has the world's largest cattle population, fueling demand for both cattle and dairy feed. Strong poultry & aquaculture growth : Rising poultry consumption is driving poultry feed demand, while aqua-feed is among the fastest-growing sub-segments.

: Rising poultry consumption is driving poultry feed demand, while aqua-feed is among the fastest-growing sub-segments. Government support & infrastructure schemes : Initiatives such as the National Livestock Mission, AHIDF, E-Pashu Haat, and livestock insurance programs are boosting livestock productivity and feed sector investment.

: Initiatives such as the National Livestock Mission, AHIDF, E-Pashu Haat, and livestock insurance programs are boosting livestock productivity and feed sector investment. Import volatility and ingredient innovation: Rising raw material prices and supply uncertainties are pushing feed companies to explore lower-cost, alternative ingredients like insect meal and DDGS.

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region of the animal feed market in the foreseen period due to increasing demand for dairy, meat, and poultry in the region. Improved and advanced technology to enhance feed nutrition, improved research on feed additives, and escalation of livestock production are some of the major factors driving the growth of the animal feed market in North America. U.S. states have the highest technologies for enhancing animal feed and hence have a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.70% Market Size in 2024 USD 625.29 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 654.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 989.80 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Animal Feed Market Segmental Analysis

Species Type Analysis

The Poultry Segment dominated the Animal Feed Market in 2024

Increased demand for poultry globally leading to high demand for its import and export has led to the growth of the animal feed market in 2024. Consumers with rising incomes and rising demands for premium meat have also fueled the growth of the animal feed market. Helpful and advanced poultry-rearing methods to keep the nutrition intact are also helping the growth of the market. Increasing demand for poultry is also leading to the growth of innovative products related to poultry. The whole process helps in the growth of the market as well.

The cattle feed market is observed to grow notably in the expected timeframe as milk producers are focusing on blending the cattle feed with the nutritional blend for healthy yields and maintaining meat quality. Increasing demand for poultry products due to increasing population is also helping the animal feed market grow.

Additives Analysis

The Amino Acid Segment dominated the Animal Feed Market in 2024

The low capacity of livestock to produce amino acids has led to the growth of the amino acid feed segment further leading to the growth of the animal feed market. Lysine and methionine, amino acids are highly used by the dairy sector to enhance efficiency and lower metabolic disorders. Demand for high-quality and premium meat leading to healthy animal husbandry and high-quality cattle feed also helps in the growth of the market.

The antibiotics segment of the animal feed market is observed to be the fastest growing segment in the foreseen period as it helps to enhance the nutritional factor of animal feed for healthier yields. Research has proved that adding antibiotics to feed additives has helped to enhance the nutritional level of feed. Hence, it directly helps to enhance the growth of the animal feed market. The involvement of antibiotics also helps to maintain animal health and lower the chances of animals getting affected by different types of diseases.

Animal Feed Market Key Players

Alltech

Cargill, Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

BRF S.A.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

New Hope Group

ADM Animal Nutrition

Kent Nutrition Group

Recent Developments in the Animal Feed Market

In July 2025, Corbion successfully received approvals for the launch of algae-derived omega 3 DHA products in China. The brand aims to launch the products in China’s rapidly growing animal and human nutrition markets.



In March 2025, Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, launched their new feed pathogen control solution named ‘Prosidium’ at VIV Asia in Bangkok's feed and animal production tradeshow.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Species

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aqua

Pet



By Additives

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

