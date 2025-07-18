ONAR Appoints Globally Recognized Cybersecurity and AI Expert Mark Gazit to the Company’s Board of Directors

Miami, FL, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced that Mark Gazit, globally recognized for his expertise in cybersecurity and AI, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Gazit co-founded ThetaRay in 2013 and served as its CEO for a decade, scaling the company into a worldwide leader and global trusted authority in AI-driven financial crime detection solutions.

“With a distinguished track record in high-tech innovation and a sharp focus on AI and cybersecurity, Mark’s leadership will be a valuable addition to ONAR,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “He has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to build and advance top-performing technology companies. We’re confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in driving the next phase of our growth.”

“ONAR’s innovative application of AI to transform marketing for the middle market is both timely and impressive,” said Gazit. “The company’s recent advancements—ranging from intelligent campaign optimization to its expanding network of performance-driven agencies—position it as a next-generation leader in marketing technology. I’m excited to contribute to ONAR’s continued growth, and I believe my background will help the Company scale with speed, security, and strategic insight.”

Prior to co-founding ThetaRay, Gazit served as a Managing Director of NICE Cyber & Intelligence Solutions. He was also previously Group President & CEO of SkyVision, and held executive roles at leading companies including Deltathree, NetVision, and numerous other innovative AI and tech-driven enterprises.

He completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, London Business School, MIT, and Tel Aviv University. He studied Computer Science and Mathematics at the Hebrew University and holds a certification as a Practical Electronics Engineer with Honors from ORT Academic College of Jerusalem.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com



