Audience Hunters Film Festival Opens Submissions on Film Freeway for Emerging Filmmakers

St. Petersburg, FL, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audience Hunters Film Festival, a new platform for connecting movie lovers with passionate filmmakers, is thrilled to announce that submissions are now open on Film Freeway. This exciting opportunity invites new and upcoming filmmakers to showcase their creativity and storytelling prowess to a global audience!





Owned and operated by OMNITUBE, LLC, the Audience Hunters Film Festival is establishing itself as a gateway organization in the film industry. With a singular mission to foster mutual support between filmmakers and audiences, the festival provides a unique platform for emerging talent to gain recognition and support from real cinephiles.

"We're excited to create this platform for fresh voices and innovative storytellers to share their art," said HT, Festival Director of Audience Hunters Film Festival. "Our festival is dedicated to growing with and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers by providing them with the opportunities to identify and connect with audiences who appreciate their talent."

Film Freeway, a leading platform for film festival submissions, offers a seamless and user-friendly experience for filmmakers to submit their work. By partnering with Film Freeway, Audience Hunters Film Festival ensures that the submission process is easy and accessible to filmmakers from all over the world, encouraging a diverse range of entries.

The festival is committed to celebrating the art of filmmaking and supporting the creative community. By participating in the Audience Hunters Film Festival, filmmakers have the chance to engage with a network of industry professionals, gain valuable exposure, and receive feedback from seasoned experts.

Submissions are open to filmmakers of all genres and backgrounds, providing a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. The festival encourages filmmakers to take advantage of this opportunity to share their unique perspectives and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of global cinema.

For more information on how to submit your film, visit Film Freeway and join the Audience Hunters Film Festival in celebrating the power of film to connect and inspire.

Audience Hunters Film Festival has one singular mission. Connect movie lovers with passionate filmmakers who mutually support each other.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/nj19J6vqtdA