Latin America Fleet Management Market Outlook Report 2025 | Gurtam, Michelin Connected Fleet, and Geotab Lead Latin Fleet Market

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in Latin America - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fleet management solution market in Latin America has been in a growth period for many years. In addition to various local and regional solution providers, the region is increasingly served by international players - especially North American solution providers - seeking to expand the addressable market and maintain subscriber growth as the mature home markets inevitably approach peak penetration.

The research expects that the penetration rate for fleet management will continue to increase in 2025-2029 across all parts of the Latin American region. The total number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 % from about 8.3 million units in 2024, to reach 16.6 million units by 2029.

The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 20.9 percent in 2024 to 40 % in 2029.

The installed base of fleet management systems in Latin America will reach 17 million units by 2029

Gurtam, MICHELIN Connected Fleet (MCF) and Geotab are ranked as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in Latin America, all having installed bases of several hundred thousand active units in the region. Active in the region since the late 2000s, Gurtam today works with a large number of partners offering its Wialon fleet management platform in various Latin American countries. Michelin acquired Brazil-based Sascar more than a decade ago and MCF today also has some presence in other countries in the region. Canada-based Geotab has been investing in Latin America for more than 15 years and the company has now surpassed 300,000 active subscriptions across all countries in the region.

The remaining top-5 solution providers in Latin America are Israel-based Ituran and US-based Powerfleet. Colombia based WideTech is also a key player with a broad presence across many markets in Latin America.

Other notable vendors include the white-label platform providers RedGPS and Navixy (SquareGPS) as well as the Brazilian fleet management solution provider Mobi7 owned by the leading car rental company Localiza. The Mexican satellite tracking company Encontrack is also a top-10 player.

Solution vendors just outside of the top list moreover include the Brazilian players Positron (Stoneridge), Autotrac and Omnilink as well as US-based CalAmp and the Swedish commercial vehicle OEM Scania. 3Dtracking, Trucks Control, Wisetrack, Satrack, Sitrack, Digital Communications Technologies (DCT), Cobli, 3S Tecnologia, Location World, Numaris and Maxtrack are additional examples of significant solution providers, all having estimated installed bases in Latin America around the 100,000 range or above.

Automotive players serving the Latin American commercial vehicle market include OEMs from North America, Europe and Asia as well as some local manufacturers. Most major commercial vehicle manufacturers now offer factory-installed telematics devices and various degrees of fleet management functionality for their vehicles - either independently or in partnership with established FM solution providers.

Examples include Volkswagen, Scania, International, Daimler Truck, Volvo Group, Iveco and PACCAR as well as Ford and GM which have all introduced OEM fleet telematics systems in their respective home markets as well as Latin America to varying extents.

Hightlights from the report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Latin America.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and keyapplications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 80 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2029

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management solution providers target Latin America?

How are North American vendors approaching the Latin American market?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

What hurdles are there for foreign solution vendors?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2025-2026?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Fleet Management Solutions

Fleet management infrastructure Vehicle segment GNSS segment Network segment Backoffice segment

Vehicle management Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning Security tracking Tire pressure monitoring systems

Driver management Driving data registration and analysis Video-based driver monitoring Eco-driving schemes Insurance risk management

Operations management Routing and navigation Transport management Mobile workforce management

Regulatory compliance and reporting Driver working hours, logbooks and tachographs Private mileage reporting Special transports Other local applications

Business models

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis The Latin American commercial vehicle market Fleet management market forecast Fleet management vendor market shares Local market characteristics in Latin America

Market drivers and barriers Macroeconomic environment Regulatory environment Competitive environment Technology environment

Value chain analysis Telematics industry players Automotive industry players Telecom industry players IT industry players

Future industry trends

International Aftermarket Solution Providers

3Dtracking

Geotab

Gurtam

Ituran

Linqo

Mapon

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

Powerfleet

Questar Auto

Webfleet (Bridgestone)

Latin American Aftermarket Solution Providers

3S Tecnologia

Autotrac

Blac

Circulo Corp

Cobli

Encontrack

FleTrack

Ful-Mar

Gepesat

Global Track

GM Transport

Golfleet

Gowit (Blackay)

GPS7000

GPS Chile

Grupo UDA

Grupo Ultra

Hawk GPS

Hunter

IQUO

Location World

Maxtrack

Mobi7 (Localiza)

Numaris

Omnilink (Show Tecnologia)

Optimus Fleet

Positron (Stoneridge)

Rastreosat (Vela)

Rastreo Satelital

Ravex

RedGPS

Resser

Samtech (Vela)

Satrack

Siga Sul

SIGhRA

Sitrack

Soltrack and Troncalnet (Vigia)

SS Telematica

Strix

Tecnologistik

Tecnomotum

Tracklog

TrackTec (Vela)

Trucks Control

Ubicamovil

Ubicar

Webmaps

WideTech

Wisetrack

North American Aftermarket Solution Providers

Azuga (Bridgestone)

CalAmp

CarrierWeb

Digital Communications Technologies

FleetMovil (Guidepoint Systems)

FleetUp

GPS Trackit (Zonar Systems)

KORE Position Logic

Lytx

Motive

Navixy (SquareGPS)

Positioning Universal

PosiTrace

Prometheus

Rastrac

Samsara

Solera Fleet Solutions

Teletrac Navman

Trimble Mobility (Platform Science)

Verizon Connect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyx9ro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.