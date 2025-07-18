Microfiltration Membranes Company Evaluation Report 2024-2025 | Merck and Veolia Lead in Microfiltration Market with Strategic Moves

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiltration Membranes - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microfiltration Membrane Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Microfiltration Membrane Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 40 companies were evaluated of which the Top 10 Microfiltration Membrane companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Microfiltration is a pressure-driven separation process commonly used to purify or separate macromolecules, colloids, and suspended particles from a solution. Microfiltration membranes typically have nominal pore sizes ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 microns. This process is extensively utilized in the food industry for applications such as clarifying wine, juice, and beer. Additionally, it plays a vital role in wastewater treatment and the separation of plasma from blood for therapeutic and commercial purposes. In the biotechnology sector, microfiltration membranes are essential for applications like cell recycling and harvesting, separating recombinant proteins from cell debris, and purifying process streams. When applied to wastewater treatment, microfiltration delivers high-quality effluents that meet water quality standards, facilitates modular expansion, offers flexible configurations, ensures reliable and robust operation, and minimizes downstream disinfection needs.



The rising demand for microfiltration membranes in emerging economies across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions is driven by increasing water scarcity, the need for clean water, and the production of high-quality effluents through microfiltration technology. The demand for advanced wastewater treatment solutions that provide efficient, high-quality treated water, along with stringent water treatment regulations, are key market drivers. This growing demand presents an opportunity for manufacturers to expand their businesses. However, the complexity of microfiltration membrane systems, which require a skilled workforce, poses a significant challenge. Additionally, the higher capital and operational costs of microfiltration membranes compared to conventional methods act as a restraint on market growth.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Microfiltration Membrane companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Microfiltration Membrane quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included, by Pore Size (Greater than or equal to 0.8 micron (10, 0.8 micron), Greater than or equal to 0.4 micron (0.65, 0.45) and Greater than or equal to 0.1 micron (0.3, 0.2, 0.1 micron)), by Type (Fluorinated polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic and Others), by Filtration Mode (Direct flow filtration and Cross-flow filtration) and Application.



Key Players:



Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), and Veolia (France). These companies focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development to strengthen their market presence.



Merck KGaA



Merck KGaA is a frontrunner in the microfiltration membrane market, known for its expansive product portfolio which caters to a diverse range of applications across various industries. The company has consistently invested in R&D to develop cutting-edge membrane technologies. Recent expansions and acquisitions, such as that of Exelead Inc., have enhanced Merck's capabilities in mRNA therapeutics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



Sartorius AG



Sartorius AG stands out due to its focused approach in biopharmaceutical filtration, delivering high-quality solutions that meet stringent compliance and regulatory standards. The company has strategically invested in expanding its manufacturing footprint to cater to increasing demands, particularly in key regions such as Europe and North America.



Veolia



Veolia, through its advanced microfiltration solutions, plays a significant role in water and wastewater treatment sectors. Their strong market positioning is supported by continuous innovation and strategic mergers, including the integration with Suez Water Technologies. Veolia's efforts are aimed at providing integrated solutions for municipal and industrial sectors globally, ensuring a robust company positioning in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Limitations

1.4 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness of Water & Wastewater Treatment

3.2.1.2 Stringent Wastewater Regulations

3.2.1.3 Selective Separation Technologies

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Reduced Membrane Performance due to Fouling

3.2.2.2 High Capital Cost

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries

3.2.3.2 Rising Scarcity of Freshwater

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lifespan and Efficiency of Membranes

3.3 Impact of Generative AI

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Impact of Gen AI on Microfiltration Membranes Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors and Retailers

4.3.4 End-users

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Methodology

4.6.2 Patents Granted Worldwide, 2014-2024

4.6.3 Patent Publication Trends

4.6.4 Insights

4.6.5 Legal Status of Patents

4.6.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.6.7 Top Applicants

4.6.8 List of Major Patents

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021- 2025

5.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.4 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

5.5 Brand Comparison

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players (2023)

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Region Footprint

5.6.5.3 Type Footprint

5.6.5.4 Application Footprint

5.6.5.5 Mode Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, (2023)

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

5.7.6 Valuation and Financial Metrics of Key Microfiltration Membrane Vendors

5.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

5.8.1 Product Launches

5.8.2 Deals

5.8.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Company)

Pall Corporation

3M

Pentair

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Qua Group LLC

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Graver Technologies

Imemflo

Kubota Corporation

Mann+Hummel

Nx Filtration Bv

Parker Hannifin Corp

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

Nilsan Nishotech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Lenntech B.V.

Lydall, Inc.

