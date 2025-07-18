Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2025: Revenue, Trends, and Key Players

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for quantum computing technologies is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to reach $7.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030.
Quantum computing is the gateway to the future. It has the potential to revolutionize computation by making certain types of classically stubborn problems solvable. Currently, no quantum computer is mature enough to perform calculations that traditional computers cannot, but great progress has been made in the last few years.
Several large and small start-ups are using non-error-corrected quantum computers made up of dozens of qubits, some of which are even publicly accessible via the cloud. Quantum computing helps scientists accelerate their discoveries in related fields, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).
This report provides an overview of the global quantum computing market and examines market trends. It includes base year data from 2024 and projected data from 2025 to 2030. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ millions) for segments (e.g., offering, mode of deployment, technology, application and end-user industry) and regions (e.g., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).
The report examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating in it. It analyzes the regulatory landscape and the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. It further covers patent activity and emerging technologies in the quantum computing market, alongside a competitive landscape among major companies with details of the market ecosystem. It concludes with the profiles of leading companies in the market and their strategies to enhance their market presence.
Report Scope
- 41 data tables and 58 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for quantum computing (QC) technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on offering type, deployment type, technology, application, end-user industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
- An assessment of QC technologies, applications and products with the greatest commercial potential
- Emerging technologies and new developments in the quantum technology space
- A relevant patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including IBM Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights
- Key Companies Landscape
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Outlook
- Future Market Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- The U.S.-China Quantum Race
- The U.S. Tariff Impact
- Inflation and Cost Pressures
- Regulatory and Policy Environment
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Rising Demand for Supply Chain Optimization
- Early Adoption of Quantum Computers in the Banking and Financial Industries
- Expansion of Cloud-Based Quantum Solutions
- Market Challenges
- Technological Hurdles in Implementation
- Shortage of Quantum Skills
- Market Opportunities
- Development of Advanced Cryptography Solutions
- Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector
- Investments and Initiatives by Governments and the Defense Sector
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Trends
- 6G Technology
- Quantum High-Performance Computing (HPC)
- Cryogenic Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Offering
- Services
- Systems
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Superconducting Qubits
- Trapped Ions
- Quantum Annealing
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Quantum-Assisted Optimization
- Quantum Simulation
- Quantum-Assisted Machine Learning
- Quantum Cryptography
- Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Government
- Healthcare and Lifesciences
- Academia
- Space and Defense
- Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
- Banking and Finance
- Energy and Power
- Transportation and Logistics
- Chemicals
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ecosystem
- Ranking of Major Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Quantum Computing Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Current Status of ESG in the Quantum Computing Market
- ESG Practices in the Quantum Computing Market
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- Atos Se
- D-Wave Quantum Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Ibm Corp.
- Infleqtion Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Ionq Inc.
- Isara Corp.
- Microsoft
- Qc Ware
- Quantinuum
- Rigetti & Co.
- Xanadu
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqyfg9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment