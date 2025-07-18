Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2025: Revenue, Trends, and Key Players

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for quantum computing technologies is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to reach $7.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030.



Quantum computing is the gateway to the future. It has the potential to revolutionize computation by making certain types of classically stubborn problems solvable. Currently, no quantum computer is mature enough to perform calculations that traditional computers cannot, but great progress has been made in the last few years.

Several large and small start-ups are using non-error-corrected quantum computers made up of dozens of qubits, some of which are even publicly accessible via the cloud. Quantum computing helps scientists accelerate their discoveries in related fields, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).



This report provides an overview of the global quantum computing market and examines market trends. It includes base year data from 2024 and projected data from 2025 to 2030. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ millions) for segments (e.g., offering, mode of deployment, technology, application and end-user industry) and regions (e.g., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).



The report examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating in it. It analyzes the regulatory landscape and the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. It further covers patent activity and emerging technologies in the quantum computing market, alongside a competitive landscape among major companies with details of the market ecosystem. It concludes with the profiles of leading companies in the market and their strategies to enhance their market presence.





Report Scope

41 data tables and 58 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for quantum computing (QC) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on offering type, deployment type, technology, application, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

An assessment of QC technologies, applications and products with the greatest commercial potential

Emerging technologies and new developments in the quantum technology space

A relevant patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including IBM Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights

Key Companies Landscape

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Outlook

Future Market Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

The U.S.-China Quantum Race

The U.S. Tariff Impact

Inflation and Cost Pressures

Regulatory and Policy Environment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rising Demand for Supply Chain Optimization Early Adoption of Quantum Computers in the Banking and Financial Industries Expansion of Cloud-Based Quantum Solutions

Market Challenges Technological Hurdles in Implementation Shortage of Quantum Skills

Market Opportunities Development of Advanced Cryptography Solutions Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector Investments and Initiatives by Governments and the Defense Sector



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Trends

6G Technology

Quantum High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Cryogenic Technologies

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Offering

Services Systems

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

On-Premises Cloud-Based

Market Breakdown by Technology

Superconducting Qubits Trapped Ions Quantum Annealing Others

Market Breakdown by Application

Quantum-Assisted Optimization Quantum Simulation Quantum-Assisted Machine Learning Quantum Cryptography

Market Breakdown by End-User Industry Government Healthcare and Lifesciences Academia Space and Defense Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Banking and Finance Energy and Power Transportation and Logistics Chemicals Others

Geographic Breakdown

North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Ecosystem

Ranking of Major Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Quantum Computing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Current Status of ESG in the Quantum Computing Market

ESG Practices in the Quantum Computing Market

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon.Com Inc.

Atos Se

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ibm Corp.

Infleqtion Inc.

Intel Corp.

Ionq Inc.

Isara Corp.

Microsoft

Qc Ware

Quantinuum

Rigetti & Co.

Xanadu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqyfg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment