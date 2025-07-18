Biopsy Devices Company Evaluation Report 2024-2025 | Revenue, Geographic Presence, Growth Strategies, Investments, and Sales Strategies

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biopsy Devices Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Biopsy Devices. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. Over 140 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 15 Biopsy Devices companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Biopsy Devices companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Biopsy Devices quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Product (Needle-based biopsy instrument, visualization device/system, brush biopsy instrument, biopsy accessory, and robotic biopsy device), Technology (Ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, and other technologies), and Application (oncology, gastroenterology, bone & bone marrow biopsy, and other applications).



Key Players:

The key strategies adopted by the market's leading players include product approvals, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations. The prominent players in the global biopsy devices market are BD (US), Devicor medical products, Inc (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Hologic, Inc (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Stryker (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Argon Medical Devices (US), INRAD, Inc (US), Summit Medical LLC (US), TransMed7, LLC (US), Dr. Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), IZI Medical Products (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Advin Health Care (India), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).



BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

BD is a prominent player known for its broad product portfolio in biopsy technologies and a robust global distribution network. The acquisition of C. R. Bard has fortified its position, enhancing its biopsy segment capabilities, particularly in soft tissue biopsy systems. BD's commitment to minimally invasive diagnostic solutions, coupled with substantial R&D investments, underscores its market dominance. The company's emphasis on providing high-precision biopsy solutions aligns well with its strategy to maintain a competitive edge.



Devicor Medical Products, Inc

Devicor Medical, with its innovation-driven approach, offers advanced breast biopsy systems and tissue markers. The company's focus on operational efficiency and strategic brand positioning ensures a significant right to win in the market. The introduction of the Mammotome Trace system highlights Devicor's emphasis on enhancing biopsy procedures, with a keen focus on R&D for expanding into other cancer applications, such as lung and liver cancer.



Medtronic

Medtronic's extensive portfolio of advanced biopsy solutions and its strategic acquisitions bolster its strong global presence. The company excels in developing high-precision, minimally invasive biopsy devices that cater to diverse clinical needs. Strategic collaborations expand its reach and support the adoption of its innovative solutions across various healthcare settings. Medtronic's integration of robotics and AI into its technological offerings enhances its status as a leader in the precision diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

3.2.1.2 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.2.1.3 Initiatives Undertaken by Governments and Global Health Organizations

3.2.1.4 Increased Number of Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.2.1.5 Improved Reimbursement Policies

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Increasing Product Recalls

3.2.2.2 High Risk of Infections

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

3.2.3.2 Growing Investments in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Underdeveloped Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.3.2 Robotic-Assisted Biopsy Devices

3.3.3 Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Robotic-Assisted Biopsy Devices

3.4.1.2 Optical Biopsy Technologies

3.4.1.3 Minimally Invasive Biopsy Devices

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Imaging Technologies

3.4.2.2 Tissue Analysis Technologies

3.4.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Digital Pathology and AI Integration

3.4.3.2 Precision Medicine Tools

3.4.3.3 Advanced Needle and Probe Technologies

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Threat from New Entrants

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Patent Publication Trends in Biopsy Devices Market

3.6.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.7 Key Conferences & Events

3.8 Ecosystem Analysis

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.11 Impact of AI on Biopsy Devices Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Biopsy Devices Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Footprint

4.5.5.4 Technology Footprint

4.5.5.5 Application Footprint

4.5.5.6 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Company Valuation

4.7.2 Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Bd (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Devicor Medical Products, Inc

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Hologic, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Stryker

Teleflex Incorporated

Conmed Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cook Group

Microport Scientific Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Inrad, Inc.

Summit Medical LLC

Transmed7, LLC

Dr. Japan Co. Ltd.

Izi Medical Products

Planmed Oy

Advin Health Care

Trivitron Healthcare

