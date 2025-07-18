Natural Disaster Management Company Benchmark Report 2024-2025 | NEC, Hexagon, and Nokia Pioneering Disaster Management Solutions

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Disaster Management - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Natural Disaster Management Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Natural Disaster Management . This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 14 Natural Disaster Management companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Natural disaster management has evolved from reactive relief efforts to proactive, technology-driven strategies in response to rising climate-related events and urbanization. Modern systems now integrate technologies like IoT, AI, GIS, and remote sensing to predict risks and minimize disaster impacts. This approach spans four key phases: preparedness, which focuses on planning, early warnings, and public education; response, involving immediate actions to protect lives and provide aid; recovery, aimed at restoring normalcy and rebuilding; and mitigation, which includes long-term risk reduction through infrastructure planning and environmental measures.



Today's natural disaster management increasingly relies on data-driven technologies for enhanced preparedness and response. Real-time monitoring through sensor networks and satellite imagery improves situational awareness, while AI and machine learning support predictive analytics and efficient resource allocation. Key trends include integrated multi-hazard early warning systems, personalized risk assessments, and resilient infrastructure development. Effective disaster management requires collaboration among governments, NGOs, communities, and global agencies. Technological advances like GIS, predictive modeling, and satellite data have greatly improved forecasting, while public awareness and community engagement remain essential for building disaster resilience.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Natural Disaster Management companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Natural Disaster Management quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Component (Solutions, services), By Application (Flood detection, volcano detection, forest fire detection, landslide detection, earthquake detection, victim localization & positioning, weather monitoring) By End User (Government organizations, private companies, law enforcement agencies, rescue personnel) By Communication System (First responder tools, satellite-assisted equipment, vehicle-ready gateways, emergency response radars).



Key Players:



Key market players, such NEC (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Xylem (US), Esri (US), Everbridge (US), Blackberry (Canada), Vaisala (Finland), SAS Institute (US), SuperMap (China), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (US), One Concern (US), Trinity Mobility (India), F24 (England), Alertus Technology (US), OroraTech (Germany), Dryad Networks (Germany), GeoSIG (Switzerland), Kinemetrics (US), Nanometrics (Canada), Sanlien Technology (China), Telegrafia (Slovakia), SeismicAI (Israel), and OTT HydroMet (Germany).



NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation is a leader in disaster management solutions, integrating advanced technologies like AI and IoT for real-time disaster detection and response. Their innovative systems, including tools for tsunami inundation and damage estimation, alongside flood and landslide simulations, position NEC as a trusted ally for disaster resilience. The company's Regional Disaster Prevention Information Platform aids in collaboration between governments and enterprises, enhancing emergency recovery operations. NEC's focus on creating a disaster-resilient society significantly contributes to its strong positioning and market share.



Hexagon AB



Hexagon AB leads in geospatial solutions for disaster management, holding a strong position with its comprehensive suite of GIS and remote sensing technologies. Hexagon's expertise in spatial data management supports effective risk assessment and resource allocation, making their solutions preferred by government and emergency response teams globally. With a focus on high-accuracy data acquisition and real-time analytics, Hexagon commands a substantial market share, ensuring its continued growth and strong ranking amidst rising demand for precise spatial information.



Nokia



Nokia operates as a critical player by offering robust communication infrastructure crucial during emergencies. Utilizing private LTE/5G networks and IoT, Nokia facilitates seamless connectivity and real-time data transmission, essential for efficient disaster management. The company's drone-based solutions for damage assessment further bolster its product portfolio, positioning Nokia as a key enabler of advanced disaster management systems. Their commitment to innovation reinforces their competitive edge in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Escalating Frequency and Intensity of Climate-Related Disasters

3.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in IoT and AI

3.2.1.3 Increased Government Initiatives and Regulatory Frameworks

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Funding Limitations in Emerging Economies

3.2.2.2 Interoperability and Data Integration Issues

3.2.2.3 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Training

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expansion of Remote Sensing and Satellite Technologies

3.2.3.2 Development of AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

3.2.3.3 Growth of Public-Private Partnerships

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

3.2.4.2 Data Privacy and Ethical Concerns

3.2.4.3 Rapid Urbanization and Natural Land Encroachment

3.3 Evolution of Natural Disaster Management

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 Geographic Information Systems (Gis)

3.5.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

3.5.1.4 Emergency Response Systems

3.5.1.5 Remote Sensing

3.5.1.6 Early Warning Systems

3.5.2 Complementary Technologies

3.5.2.1 Edge Computing

3.5.2.2 Big Data and Analytics

3.5.2.3 5G

3.5.2.4 Cloud Computing

3.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.3.1 Robotics

3.5.3.2 Wearable Technology

3.5.3.3 Blockchain

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Methodology

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Technology Roadmap for Natural Disaster Management Market

3.10.1 Natural Disaster Management Technology Roadmap Till 2030

3.10.1.1 Short-Term Roadmap (2024-2026)

3.10.1.2 Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

3.10.1.3 Long-Term Roadmap (2028-2030)

3.11 Best Practices for Natural Disaster Management

3.12 Current and Emerging Business Models

3.13 Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques Used in Natural Disaster Management

3.14 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Natural Disaster Management Market

3.14.1 Use Cases of Generative AI in Natural Disaster Management



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Market Ranking Analysis

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Component Footprint

4.6.5.4 Application Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs,

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

4.8 Competitive Scenario

4.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

4.8.2 Deals

4.9 Product Comparison

4.10 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Major Players

5.1.1 Nec

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Hexagon Ab

5.1.3 Nokia

5.1.4 Xylem

5.1.5 Esri

5.1.6 Everbridge

5.1.7 Blackberry

5.1.8 Vaisala

5.1.9 Sas Institute

5.1.10 Supermap

5.1.11 Simplisafe

5.1.12 Kinemetrics

5.1.13 Nanometrics

5.1.14 Sanlien Technology

5.2 Startups/SMEs

5.2.1 Sadeem Technology

5.2.2 Lumineye

5.2.3 Venti LLC

5.2.4 One Concern

5.2.5 Trinity Mobility

5.2.6 F24

5.2.7 Alertus Technology

5.2.8 Ororatech

5.2.9 Dryad Networks

5.2.10 Geosig

5.2.11 Telegrafia

5.2.12 Seismicai

5.2.13 Ott Hydromet

