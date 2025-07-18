Material Informatics Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Schrodinger, Dassault Systèmes, and Citrine Informatics Drive Market Growth Through AI, Simulation, and Collaboration

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Informatics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Material Informatics Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Material Informatics. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. Over 140 companies were evaluated, of which the Top 17 Material Informatics companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Material informatics is a software platform that applies informatics principles to materials science and engineering, enhancing the understanding, utilization, selection, development, and discovery of materials. This innovative technology is designed for the rapid and efficient acquisition, management, analysis, and sharing of diverse materials data, helping to minimize the time, cost, and risk involved in the development, production, and deployment of new materials. Material informatics is widely used across various fields, including chemicals and pharmaceuticals, materials science, and manufacturing, with applications spanning industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics and semiconductors, energy, and food science.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Material Informatics companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Material Informatics quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material Type (Elements, Chemicals, and other materials) and Industry (chemicals and pharmaceuticals, materials science, manufacturing, food science, energy, and other industries).



Key Players:



Major vendors in the Material Informatics market are Schrodinger, Dassault Systemes, Exabyte, Inc., Citrine Informatics, Phaseshift Technologies, MaterialsZone, AI Materia, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, and Kebotix, Inc. These companies offer material informatics platforms for various applications. The key strategies major vendors implement in the Material Informatics market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Schrodinger, Inc.



Schrodinger, Inc. is a prominent player in the material informatics market, focusing on software solutions that meet diverse material science needs. With a strong foothold in the North American market, Schrodinger leverages its advanced chemical simulation technology to expand its presence across the pharmaceutical and materials science industries. The company's business model emphasizes continuous innovation and collaboration, aiming to enhance its company positioning within the market. By leveraging technology, Schrodinger strives to increase its company market share, thereby maintaining its competitive edge.



Dassault Systemes



Dassault Systemes stands out with its robust company product portfolio in material informatics. Known for its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the company enhances customer engagement across various industries. By focusing on collaborative technologies, Dassault ensures its solutions remain at the forefront of industry needs, thereby strengthening its company ranking. Its strategic alliances and focus on research and development play a crucial role in maintaining its leadership position in the market.



Citrine Informatics



Citrine Informatics excels in integrating artificial intelligence with materials science to drive R&D efficiency. The company's platform enables a streamlined approach to material innovation, providing clients with a higher degree of accuracy in product development. Citrine's ability to cater to niche market demands highlights its company profiles and solidifies its reputation as a leader in technological advancement. Their strategic focus on expanding application areas ensures sustained market growth and broadens their company footprint globally.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Reliance on AI Technology to Speed Up Material Discovery and Development

3.2.1.2 Rising Government Initiatives to Provide Low-Cost Clean Energy Materials

3.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Mitigating Climate Change and Environmental Pollution

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Shortage of Technical Experts

3.2.2.2 High Costs of Maintenance and Services

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emerging Applications of Large Language Models (Llms) in Material Development

3.2.3.2 Ease of Building Material Databases Using Digital Technologies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Insufficient Data Volume and Quality

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

3.6.1.2 High-Performance Computing (Hpc)

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.6.2.2 Cloud Computing and Storage

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Polymer Informatics

3.6.3.2 Chemical Informatics

3.6.3.3 Bioinformatics

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.10 Regulatory Landscape

3.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

3.10.2 Standards

3.11 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Material Informatics Market

3.11.1 Introduction

3.11.2 Use Cases



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Material Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Schrodinger, Inc.

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Dassault Systemes

5.1.3 Exabyte Inc.

5.1.4 Citrine Informatics

5.1.5 Phaseshift Technologies

5.1.6 AI Materia

5.1.7 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

5.1.8 Kebotix, Inc.

5.1.9 Materialszone

5.1.10 Materials Design, Inc.

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Albertinvent

5.2.2 Exomatter GmbH

5.2.3 Exponential Technologies Ltd.

5.2.4 Innophore

5.2.5 Intellegens Limited

5.2.6 Kitware, Inc

5.2.7 Nobleai

5.2.8 Materialsin

5.2.9 Revvity

5.2.10 Polymerize

5.2.11 Preferred Computational Chemistry

5.2.12 Questek Innovations LLC

5.2.13 Simreka

5.2.14 Tilde Materials Informatics

5.2.15 Uncountable

