GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) announces that a Special General Meeting will be held on August 19, 2025. A copy of the Notice of the Special General Meeting and associated information can be found enclosed and on our website at www.goldenocean.bm .



The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 18, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments