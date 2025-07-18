GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) announces that a Special General Meeting will be held on August 19, 2025. A copy of the Notice of the Special General Meeting and associated information can be found enclosed and on our website at www.goldenocean.bm.
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 18, 2025
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
