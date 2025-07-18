Issue of Equity - DRIS

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

18 JULY 2025

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 18 July 2025 2,406,852 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 50.7p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,406,852 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 22 July 2025.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 316,779,417 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100