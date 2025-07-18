Humidity Sensor Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Amphenol, Honeywell, and Texas Instruments Lead Humidity Sensor Market with Innovation, Global Expansion, and Sector Diversification

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humidity Sensor - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Humidity Sensor Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Humidity Sensor. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 25 Humidity Sensor companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



A humidity sensor is a device that detects and monitors moisture levels in the air, ranging from standalone handheld models to embedded components in comprehensive air quality systems. Utilizing a sensing element - often in combination with a thermistor - these sensors translate humidity data into electrical signals for display. They are capable of measuring either relative humidity (RH) or absolute humidity (AH). RH indicates the current moisture level as a percentage of the maximum possible at a specific temperature, while AH quantifies the water vapor in grams per cubic meter of air. Humidity sensors are typically classified into three types: capacitive (measuring RH through a metal strip placed between electrodes), resistive (using ionized salts to measure RH), and thermal (measuring AH based on temperature differentials).



Key market growth drivers include the growing adoption of compact digital humidity sensors to streamline efficiency and simplify device architecture, the expanding use of these sensors in industrial processes, semiconductor fabrication, and smart home ecosystems, and the increasing need for accurate humidity control in printing operations to improve productivity, enhance output quality, and reduce operational costs.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Humidity Sensor companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Humidity Sensor quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Type (Capacitve, Resistive and Thermal), By Measurement Technique (Absolute and Relative) and By End-Use Application (Environmental Monitoring, HVAC & Climate Control, Industrial Process Control, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and other applications).



Key Players



Key players in the Humidity Sensor market include BBI Solutions (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Fortis Life Sciences, LLC (US), Tanaka Precious Metals Group Co (Japan), Meliorum Technologies Inc (US), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanopartz (US), Nano Labs (India), Cytodiagnostics Inc (Canada), and Nanocs Inc (US). To maintain and enhance their market positions, these companies are actively pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansions.

A strong focus on research and development is also evident, with significant investments aimed at creating innovative and technically advanced solutions to meet evolving customer needs. These strategic initiatives are designed to boost market share, strengthen global presence, and stay competitive in a rapidly advancing industry landscape.



Top 3 Companies

Amphenol Advanced Sensors



Amphenol Advanced Sensors is recognized for its wide-ranging product portfolio in electrical and electronic connectors and sensor-based products, which bolster its position in the market. The company excels due to its global reach and significant investments in sensor innovation across diverse sectors like aerospace, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Their strategic expansions and focus on advanced materials contribute greatly to their market standing.



Honeywell International Inc.



Honeywell operates with a broad footprint across various segments including aerospace and building technologies. Its strong global presence, particularly in the U.S., and investment in R&D are pivotal to its strong market share. Honeywell is noted for its integration of advanced technology in its sensors, serving industries that demand high reliability such as healthcare and environmental monitoring.



Texas Instruments Incorporated



Texas Instruments stands out with its focus on analog and embedded processing technologies, comprising a significant revenue share. Its product portfolio of humidity sensors addresses the needs of the industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. The company's strategic expansion in semiconductor manufacturing facilities across several global locations ensures its position as a leader in the humidity sensor market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Efficient and Compact Sensors

3.2.1.2 Rising Need for Precise Environmental Monitoring Solutions

3.2.1.3 Increasing Requirement for Humidity Control in Printing Processes

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Incompatibility of Legacy Systems with Contemporary Digital Humidity Sensors

3.2.2.2 Sensor Drift and Other Performance Issues

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapid Advances in Printed Humidity Sensors

3.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Calibrated Humidity Sensors for Cost-Effective Applications

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Sensor Design Complications due to Lack of Uniform Standards

3.2.4.2 Requirement for Substantial Investments in Advanced Materials and Sophisticated Engineering Approaches

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Gravimetric Humidity Sensing

3.6.1.2 Nanomaterial-based Sensors

3.6.1.3 Flexible Electronics

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Calibration Technologies

3.6.2.2 Wireless Communication Modules

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Environmental Simulation Chambers

3.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Humidity Sensor Market

3.7.1 Introduction

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Patent Analysis



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 Measurement Technique Footprint

4.7.5.5 End-use Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Companies

5.1.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Analyst's View

5.1.1.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

5.1.1.3.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

5.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated

5.1.4 Setra Systems

5.1.5 Sensirion AG

5.1.6 Te Connectivity

5.1.7 Siemens

5.1.8 Teracom

5.1.9 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

5.1.10 Schneider Electric

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH

5.2.2 E+E Elektronik Ges.M.B.H.

5.2.3 Ist AG

5.2.4 Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co.,Ltd

5.2.5 Dickson

5.2.6 Galltec Mess- Und Regeltechnik GmbH

5.2.7 Pce Holding GmbH

5.2.8 Setra Systems

5.2.9 Sunsui Process System

5.2.10 Pressac Communications Limited

5.2.11 Smart Fog

5.2.12 Winsen

5.2.13 Kele Precision Manufacturing

5.2.14 Raystek Process Instruments

5.2.15 Ahlborn

5.2.16 Shandong Renke Control Technology Co.,Ltd.

5.2.17 Avtech Software, Inc.

5.2.18 Novosense

