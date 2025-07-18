PFAS Filtration Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Veolia, AECOM, and Xylem Dominate PFAS Treatment Market with Advanced Technologies, Strategic Acquisitions, and Global Reach

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Filtration - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PFAS Filtration Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for PFAS Filtration. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 15 PFAS Filtration companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) filtration market has experienced significant growth due to rising awareness of the environmental and health hazards associated with these persistent compounds. PFAS are used in a wide range of industrial applications, including non-stick cookware, water-repellent fabrics, firefighting foams, and food packaging materials.



Their chemical stability and resistance to degradation have resulted in widespread environmental contamination, driving the demand for effective filtration solutions across multiple industries. Key technologies employed in PFAS filtration include activated carbon adsorption, reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins, bioremediation, and others. Among these, Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) is one of the most used methods for PFAS removal. This technique functions by adsorbing PFAS molecules onto the surface of activated carbon particles, making it particularly effective for long-chain PFAS, although it may be less efficient for short-chain compounds.



Municipalities are increasingly deploying PFAS filtration technologies to ensure the safety of public drinking water supplies. Regulatory mandates and growing public health concerns are significant drivers of market expansion. Additionally, sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, and electronics - where PFAS are commonly used in production processes - are investing in treatment systems to comply with evolving environmental standards and mitigate potential legal and reputational risks.



Key Players



Key players in the PFAS Filtration market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Veolia, Aecom, Wsp, Xylem, Jacobs, Clean Earth, John Wood Group Plc, Trc Companies, Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute, Cyclopure, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Regenesis, Cdm Smith, Inc., Pentair, And Lanxess.These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top Three Companies Analysis

Veolia



Veolia leads in environmental services, providing comprehensive solutions across water, waste, and energy sectors. The company is renowned for its PFAS remediation technologies, including carbon adsorption and specialty anion ion exchange. Veolia's stronghold in municipal water treatment is evident across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, establishing it as a top-tier player in regulated water sectors. Their global presence in 52 countries highlights their expertise in offering sustainable solutions, making them a formidable player in terms of company analysis and company market share. Veolia's innovative edge is supported by strategic acquisitions, such as the integration of Suez to enhance their North American operations.



AECOM



AECOM is a distinguished infrastructure consulting firm, offering extensive project development services worldwide. The company's prowess in environmental engineering, consulting, and advanced PFAS destruction technology, namely DE-FLUORO, solidifies its leadership position. DE-FLUORO effectively destroys PFAS in various waste streams, underscoring AECOM's commitment to cutting-edge solutions. AECOM's vast project success, spanning over 1,200 PFAS endeavors across 600 locations, attests to its robust company positioning and command over the market.



Xylem



Xylem, a leading water technology firm, offers highly engineered PFAS treatment solutions through vast product and service offerings. The company maintains strong company ranking with its revolutionary GAC and ion exchange resin technologies. Xylem's strategic acquisition of Evoqua enhances its capability to address global water scarcity and reinforces its standing in the PFAS market. Operatives across 150 countries ensure Xylem's broad company footprint and unparalleled market reach, solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader in PFAS treatment.



