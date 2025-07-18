Aircraft Lighting Company Evaluation Report 2025 | RTX, Astronics, and Diehl Lead Aerospace Lighting Market with Advanced Solutions and Global Expansion Strategies

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Lighting - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Lighting Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Aircraft Lighting Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 14 EVA Films companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The aircraft lighting market encompasses a range of lighting solutions for interior, exterior, and cockpit applications, each serving crucial functions in aviation safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. The market has been segmented based on light type, technology, end user, aircraft type, and region. The growing demand for technologically advanced aircraft is one of the primary market drivers. An increase in domestic and international air travel, fueled by rising disposable incomes, expanding airline fleets, and airport infrastructure development, has further accelerated the demand for innovative and cost-effective aircraft lighting solutions.



Technological advancements, such as the adoption of LED lighting, lightweight materials, and automation in lighting control, are playing a pivotal role in transforming the market. The shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient lighting alternatives is not only reducing operational costs for airlines but also improving aircraft performance by minimizing power consumption and maintenance requirements. Moreover, the growing focus on enhancing passenger experience through mood lighting, ambient lighting, and customizable illumination systems is influencing interior lighting innovations.



The rise in aircraft deliveries, coupled with the increasing modernization of aging fleets, is further contributing to the expansion of the aircraft lighting market. With the demand for advanced military aircraft, business jets, and next-generation commercial airliners, the need for high-performance, long-lasting, and adaptive lighting solutions is expected to grow significantly.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Aircraft Lighting Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Aircraft Lighting Market quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Aircraft Type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and business aviation and general aviation.) By Light Type (interior, exterior, and cockpit lights) By Technology (light-emitting diode (LED), high-intensity discharge (HID), and others (halogen, xenon strobe, photoluminescent & electroluminescent, and night vision imaging systems (NVIS))) and End User (original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO)).



Key Players:



Key players operating in the Aircraft Lighting Market are RTX (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Thales (France), among others.



RTX Corporation



RTX Corporation stands out as a leader in the aerospace and defense sector, operating through segments like Collins Aerospace. This company specializes in advanced aerospace products, including comprehensive lighting solutions for cabin, cockpit, and exterior use. RTX boasts a significant global footprint, serving diverse markets with superior product offerings and addressing emergent needs in aerospace innovation.



Astronics Corporation



Known for advanced technology solutions, Astronics Corporation provides lighting and safety systems across global aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors. With its extensive product portfolio that includes cabin lighting, emergency lighting, and specialized systems for cockpit and exterior applications, Astronics has solidified its market position with robust distribution in key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG



Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, a prominent player in the aerospace lighting sector, offers innovative lighting solutions across interior and exterior applications, focusing on enhancing passenger experience and operational safety. Their strategic partnerships and commitment to high-quality production have reinforced their market position. The company's continuous investment in product advancement underscores its determination to maintain competitiveness in an evolving industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Passenger Comfort and Cabin Customization

3.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smart and IoT-Connected Lighting

3.2.1.3 Increasing Aircraft Production and Deliveries

3.2.1.4 Stringent Aviation Safety Regulations

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Costs and Integration Complexity

3.2.2.2 Limited Power Availability in Aircraft

3.2.2.3 Retrofitting Issue in Older Fleets

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Number of Autonomous and Electric Aircraft

3.2.3.2 Development of Next-Generation Lighting

3.2.3.3 Increasing Upgrades of Aircraft Interior Lighting Systems

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Maintenance and Replacement Costs

3.2.4.2 Weight Limitations in Aircraft Design

3.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 R&D Engineers (5-20%)

3.4.2 Component/Product Manufacturing (20-40%)

3.4.3 Testing & Quality Assurance (40-60%)

3.4.4 End-users (60-90%)

3.4.5 After-Sales Service (90-100%)

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5.1 Prominent Companies

3.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

3.5.3 End-users

3.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Micro-Led Technology

3.7.1.2 Advanced Thermal Management Systems

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 AI-based Lighting Control Systems

3.7.2.2 Biometric Integration with Lighting

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Wireless Power Transfer Lighting

3.7.3.2 Augmented Reality & Holographic Lighting

3.8 Impact of AI/Generative AI

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Adoption of AI in Aviation Industry by Top Countries

3.8.3 Impact of AI on Aviation Industry

3.8.4 Impact of AI on Aircraft Lighting Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Technology Trends

4.2.1 Human-Centric Cabin Lighting

4.2.2 Organic Light-Emitting Diodes

4.2.3 UV-C Disinfection Lighting

4.2.4 Smart Lighting with IoT Integration

4.2.5 Sustainable and Solar-Powered Lights

4.2.6 Electrochromic Windows & Adaptive Cabin Lighting

4.2.7 Electroluminescent and Fiber Optic Lighting

4.3 Impact of Mega Trends

4.3.1 Sustainable Aviation

4.3.2 Additive Manufacturing

4.3.3 Cabin 4.0

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2024

5.3 Aircraft Interior Lights Revenue Analysis, 2020-2023

5.4 Aircraft Interior Lights Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.5 Aircraft Exterior Lights Revenue Analysis, 2020-2023

5.6 Aircraft Exterior Lights Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.6.1 Rtx (US)

5.6.2 Astronics Corporation (US)

5.6.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany)

5.6.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

5.6.5 Thales (France)

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix (Interior Lights): Key Players, 2023

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix (Exterior Lights): Key Players, 2023

5.8.1 Stars

5.8.2 Emerging Leaders

5.8.3 Pervasive Players

5.8.4 Participants

5.9 Company Evaluation Matrix (Interior and Exterior Lights Combined): Key Players, 2023

5.9.1 Stars

5.9.2 Emerging Leaders

5.9.3 Pervasive Players

5.9.4 Participants

5.9.5 Company Footprint

5.9.5.1 Company Footprint

5.9.5.2 Light Type Footprint

5.9.5.3 End-user Footprint

5.9.5.4 Aircraft Type Footprint

5.9.5.5 Region Footprint

5.10 Company Evaluation Matrix (Interior Lights): Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.10.1 Progressive Companies

5.10.2 Responsive Companies

5.10.3 Dynamic Companies

5.10.4 Starting Blocks

5.11 Company Evaluation Matrix (Exterior Lights): Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.12 Company Evaluation Matrix (Interior and Exterior Lights Combined): Startups/SMEs, 2023

5.12.5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.12.5.1 List of Startups/SMEs

5.12.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

5.13 Brand/Product Comparison

5.14 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.15 Competitive Scenario

5.15.1 Product Launches

5.15.2 Deals

5.15.3 Others



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Key Players

6.1.1 Rtx

6.1.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.1.2 Products Offered

6.1.1.3 Recent Developments

6.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

6.1.1.4 Analyst's View

6.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

6.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

6.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

6.1.2 Astronics Corporation

6.1.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Thales

6.1.6 Luminator Aerospace

6.1.7 Oxley Group

6.1.8 Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

6.1.9 Heads Up Technologies

6.1.10 Aveo Engineering Group, S.R.O.

6.1.11 Cobalt Aerospace Group Limited

6.1.12 Bruce Aerospace

6.1.13 Stg Aerospace Limited

6.1.14 Hoffman Engineering

6.1.15 Whelen Aerospace Technologies

6.2 Other Players

6.2.1 Micolux Lighting

6.2.2 Jbrnd

6.2.3 Sela

6.2.4 Spectrolab, Inc.

6.2.5 Schott

6.2.6 Madelec Aero

6.2.7 Precise Flight Inc.

6.2.8 Ife Products

6.2.9 Trakka

6.2.10 Xevision

