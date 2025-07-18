New Sci-Fi Horror Series Debuts With First Novel That Centers on an Unholy Alliance Between the Cosmos and the Crypt

Charleston, SC, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the future, history bites back.

Welcome to the 23rd century, where humanity has reached the stars only to uncover chilling truths. Humans’ myths and legends of vampires are not mere stories. As we explore the universe, we discover they wait for us in the vast expanse of the Black.

They’re still on Earth too, and they're famished.

The newly released Eyes in the Black combines history, space exploration, and riveting combat. It unveils the profound influence vampires have had through human history, shaping our myths and legends.

“We don’t believe the idea of dealing with a vampiric species who is the traditional boogeyman in our mythos has come up in the past,” said the authors. “Facing them in naval battles, ground warfare and counter-intel operations is what this book is about. The galaxy is a scary place to begin with, and now we discover the classic Evil out there in the Black.”

About the Authors:

Craig Bell, a San Francisco Bay Area native now residing in Seattle, developed a love of military history and science fiction at an early age. This passion was ignited by discovering the worlds of Star Trek, along with Greek and Roman mythology as a young man. His love for these genres has grown through the years. He lives happily with his wife, Sara, and two cats, Tank and Arty, by his side. His journey in writing is a testament to his lifelong fascination with the stars.

Cyd Cassone, in addition to being a writer, has been an internationally known musician and performing artist since the late 1970s and tours globally since the 1990s. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, her fascination with science fiction and fantasy has been lifelong, and she finds magic all around her in every place she’s ever been and in the people she’s met along the way. She has three adult children and now resides in Texas with Washington, her amazing partner of twenty years. As for the creative partnership, Cyd and Craig have been close friends for 48 years and together they embarked on this creative journey into the dark expanse of an unknown galaxy filled with both allies and terrifying creatures.

