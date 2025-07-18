Vascular Access Devices Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Becton Dickinson, Teleflex, and ICU Medical Strengthen Global Leadership Through Strategic Acquisitions and Product Innovation

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Access Devices - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vascular Access Devices Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Vascular Access Devices market . This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 25 Vascular Access Devices companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.







The vascular access devices market is expected to grow from USD 5.99 billion in 2024 to USD 9.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is primarily driven by increased investment from key industry players and a rising prevalence of conditions that require vascular access. However, a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals may pose a challenge to market expansion.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Vascular Access Devices market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Vascular Access Devices market quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (central venous access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, accessories, intraosseous vascular access devices), By Route of Insertion (intravenous route of insertion, subcutaneous route of insertion, intraosseous route of insertion) By Application (drug administration, fluid & nutrition administration, blood transfusion, diagnostics & testing) By End User (hospitals, clinics & ambulatory care centers, other end users).



Key Players:



Becton Dickinson and Company (US)



Becton Dickinson, a key player in the vascular access devices market, is renowned for its robust geographic presence and extensive product portfolio that includes central and peripheral venous access catheters. The company's acquisition of C.R. Bard for USD 24 billion significantly enhanced its product portfolio and market share. BD's strong global distribution network supports market stability by mitigating demand fluctuations across various geographies.



Teleflex Incorporated (US)



Teleflex boasts a rich history and extensive experience in the vascular access devices sector. The company markets its products under the Arrow brand and continues to innovate by launching new products, such as the Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter. These strategic launches have strengthened Teleflex's market position by addressing clinician needs and enhancing patient safety. Teleflex's expansion into regions like Europe and Africa has further solidified its market position.



ICU Medical (US)



ICU Medical's competitive edge lies in its comprehensive product portfolio, featuring central venous catheters, needle-free connectors, and more. The company's 2022 acquisition of Smiths Medical broadened its capabilities in infusion therapy applications, thereby enhancing its global reach and strengthening its market presence. ICU Medical emphasizes high-quality products that meet rigorous regulatory standards, alongside offering training and support to healthcare professionals.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

3.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Chemotherapy Procedures Among Cancer Patients

3.2.1.3 Rising Use of Vascular Access Devices Among Pediatric Patients

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Installation and Maintenance of Vascular Access Devices

3.2.2.2 Rising Product Recalls and Failures

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

3.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Hospitals and Expanding Patient Pool

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

3.2.4.2 Risks Associated with Use of Vascular Access Devices

3.3 Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Key Technologies

3.3.1.1 Imaging and Navigation Technologies

3.3.1.2 Catheter Securement and Stabilization Technologies

3.3.2 Complementary Technologies

3.3.2.1 AI and ML

3.3.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.3.3.1 Infection Control Technologies

3.4 Industry Trends

3.4.1 Minimally Invasive Vascular Access Procedures

3.4.2 Innovations in Catheter Materials and Coatings

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6.1 Role in Ecosystem

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

3.12 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Vascular Access Devices Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Vascular Access Devices Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Route of Insertion Footprint

4.5.5.5 Application Footprint

4.5.5.6 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startup/SME Players

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Emerging Players/Startups

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Teleflex Incorporated

5.1.3 Icu Medical

5.1.4 Nipro

5.1.5 Angiodynamics, Inc.

5.1.6 Vygon

5.1.8 Medtronic PLC

5.1.9 Cook

5.1.10 B. Braun SE

5.1.11 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

5.1.12 Amecath

5.1.13 Medical Components, Inc.

5.1.14 Healthline Medical Products

5.1.15 Access Vascular, Inc.

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 Argon Medical Devices

5.2.2 Pakumedmedical Products GmbH

5.2.3 Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

5.2.4 Pfm Medical GmbH

5.2.5 Medi-Tech Devices Pvt. Ltd.

5.2.6 Kimal

5.2.7 Polymedicure

5.2.8 Deltamed

5.2.9 Newtech Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

5.2.10 Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

