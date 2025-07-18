Manufacturing Execution System Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, and SAP SE Drive Global MES Market with Scalable Digital Manufacturing and Automation Solutions

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution System - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Manufacturing Execution System Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Manufacturing Execution System. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 16 Manufacturing Execution System companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



A manufacturing execution system (MES) is a specialized software platform designed to monitor and document the entire production lifecycle within industrial environments. It captures real-time data from robots, machine tools, and human operators to provide comprehensive visibility into the manufacturing process. MES operates either as a standalone system or in integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, enhancing overall production efficiency and reducing cycle times.



Several key factors are driving the growth of the manufacturing execution systems market. These include the rising demand for mass production and connected supply chains to support a growing global population, the integration of IT and operational technology (OT), the increasing implementation of industrial automation across process and discrete manufacturing sectors, and the heightened emphasis on regulatory compliance.



The manufacturing execution systems market is categorized into four main segments: offering, deployment mode, industry, and region. In terms of offering, the market is divided into software and services. Based on deployment mode, MES solutions are classified into on-premises, cloud, and hybrid models. From an application perspective, MES adoption spans production management, quality management, material and inventory management, maintenance management, and performance analysis - each detailed in the qualitative section. By industry, the market includes oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals & life sciences, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics & semiconductor, metals & mining, and other industries (such as pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, cement, textiles, printing & publishing, and furniture & wood products).



The 360 Quadrant maps the Manufacturing Execution System companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Manufacturing Execution System quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Offering (Services and Software), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud and Hybrid) and By Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Aerospace and other Industries)



Key Players:



Key players in the Manufacturing Execution System market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Siemens, Dassault Systemes, Sap Se, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Abb, Applied Materials, Emerson Electric Co., Ge Vernova, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Korber Ag, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Aptean, Epicor Software Corporation, And Infor.These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Siemens



Siemens stands as a powerhouse in the MES market, largely due to its expansive product portfolio and global presence. It focuses on electrification, automation, and digitalization, aiming to reduce downtime and optimize production processes through cutting-edge solutions. Siemens operates through numerous business segments, underpinned by its strengths in digital industries and smart infrastructure.



Dassault Systemes



Dassault Systemes is renowned for its robust software solutions that significantly enhance manufacturing processes. Their acquisition of Apriso Corporation reinforced its DELMIA brand, which is pivotal in managing complex manufacturing operations. The company's strength lies in its ability to provide integrated, scalable solutions that cater to diverse industry needs, thus enhancing global supply chains.



SAP SE



SAP SE continues to lead the market with its enterprise software, which enhances efficiency across various operational domains. By developing advanced ERP and SCM solutions, SAP enables manufacturers to optimize their operations and achieve strategic goals. Its focus on cloud-based solutions ensures seamless data integration and robust resource management, driving substantial efficiency improvements.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Supply Chains

3.2.1.2 Rising Integration of Information Technology (IT) with Operational Technology (Ot) Systems

3.2.1.3 Mounting Demand for Industrial Automation Solutions

3.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Adherence to Strict Regulations Related to Safety and Quality

3.2.1.5 Rising Emphasis on Operational Efficiency

3.2.1.6 Growing Complexity of Manufacturing Processes

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Mes Upgrades and Maintenance

3.2.2.2 Customization and Integration Issues

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Erp and Plm Solutions

3.2.3.2 Increasing Need for Regulatory Compliance in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Industry

3.2.3.3 Rising Development of Scalable and Cost-Effective Solutions for SMEs

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Complexities Associated with Deployment of Mes in Various Industries

3.2.4.2 Data Security Concerns

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.6.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Predictive Maintenance

3.6.2.2 Big Data Analytics

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Digital Twin

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.10 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

3.10.2.1 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Key End-use Industries

3.10.2.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

3.10.2.1.2 Automotive

3.10.2.2 Use Cases

3.10.2.3 Future of AI/Gen AI in Mes Ecosystem



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, January 2021-December 2024

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.4 Deployment Mode Footprint

4.7.5.5 Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Key Players

5.1.1 Siemens

5.1.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

5.1.1.3 Recent Developments

5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

5.1.1.3.2 Deals

5.1.1.4 Analyst's View

5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

5.1.2 Dassault Systemes

5.1.3 SAP SE

5.1.4 Rockwell Automation

5.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

5.1.6 ABB

5.1.8 Emerson Electric Co.

5.1.9 GE Vernova

5.1.10 Oracle

5.1.11 Schneider Electric

5.1.12 Korber AG

5.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

5.1.14 Aptean

5.1.15 Epicor Software Corporation

5.1.16 Infor

5.2 Other Players

5.2.1 42Q

5.2.2 Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

5.2.3 Cerexio

5.2.4 Critical Manufacturing SA

5.2.5 Eyelit

5.2.6 Ibase-T

5.2.7 Mpdv

5.2.8 Parsec Automation, LLC

5.2.9 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG

5.2.10 Throughput Consulting Inc.

5.2.11 Forcam Enisco GmbH

5.2.12 Miracom, Inc.

5.2.13 Andea

5.2.14 Mastercontrol Solutions, Inc.

