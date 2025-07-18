Photonic Quantum Computing to Reach US$6.8 Billion by 2035 - PsiQuantum Leads as Photonic Quantum Vendors Rise

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market for Photonic Quantum Computers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Photonic Quantum Computers are quickly emerging as a viable quantum computing platform driven by the belief that they can (1) compute at room temperatures and (2) can be built at low cost using off-the-shelf optical networking components intended for the telecom industry.
The primary goal in this report is to analyze and quantify the commercial potential of quantum computers using photonics for their main fabric and to forecast their sales. The report shows how by 2030, worldwide revenues from photonic quantum computers will have reached US$1.1 billion shipped but this number will grow to more than US$6.8 billion by 2035.
On the supply side, new firms will be entering the photonic computer market. On the demand side, the demand for quantum computers as a whole will increase dramatically, and this high growth will impact photonic QCs.
There are already around 20 vendors commercializing full stack photonic quantum at the present time, with PsiQuantum having attracted the largest funding to date and Xanadu attracting considerable attention too.
This report analyzes the product/market strategies of all the manufacturers of full-stack photonic computers including Beijing Bose Quantum, Technology, Mitre Corporation, NTT, ORCA, Photonic, Quickly Quantum, PsiQuantum, Q.Ant, QC82, Quandela, Quanfluence, Quantum Computing, Inc., Quantum Source Labs, QuiXQuantum, Rotonium, Tundra Systems, Turing and Xanadu Quantum Technologies.
The report also profiles the relevant component, PIC, and software suppliers to the budding photonic quantum systems sector as well as including ten-year forecasts of photonic computer markets.
Three types of machines break out the forecasts: "Utility-Class," "HPC/enterprise" machines and "Other" forecasts are provided in both volume and value terms. The report also includes a Chapter on applications for photonic quantum computers, noting where photonic machines are especially favored.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Photonic Quantum Computers: Products and Industry Background
- Background to Report
- Advantages of Photonic Quantum Computers
- Challenges of Photonic Quantum Computers
- Types of Photonic Quantum Computers
- Chips and Chipsets for Photonic Quantum Computers
- Research Institutes and Universities
- Commercial Suppliers
- Components and Subsystems
- Lasers and Light Sources
- Frequency Combs
- Photon Detectors
- Control Chips
- SDKs
- Novel Architectures for Photonic QCs
- CV Architectures
- T Centre architecture
- The Value QC Brand Communities: Applicability to Photonic QCs
- Quandela Cloud
- Xanadu
- Photonic Quantum Computer Industry Structure
- Russia and China
- The Next Chapter
Chapter Two: Photonic Quantum Computers and Related Products
Bose Quantum Technology/QBoson (China)
- Current Products
- Customer Base and Markets
Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) (Korea)
InfamousPlatypus (United States)
- Customer Base and Competition
MITRE Corporation/CVE (United States)
- Quantum Moonshot
- Customer Base
NTT (Japan)
- Current Research
ORCA Computing (United Kingdom)
- PT Series Products
- Use of COTS
- ORCA Customers: Use with HPC
Photonic (Canada)
- Product and Technology Evolution
- Customer Base and Competition
PsiQuantum (United States)
- Technical Evolution
- Customer Base and Competition
Q.Ant (Germany)
QC82 (United States)
- Goals of the Company
- Expected Customer Base
Quandela
- Technology and Manufacturing
- Quandela Cloud
- Customer Base and Competition
Quanfluence (India)
Quantum Computing, Inc. United States)
- Current Products and Services
- Customer Base and Competition
Quantum Source Labs (Israel)
- Computer Strategy
- Customer Base
QuiX Quantum (The Netherlands)
- Current Products
- Customers
Rotonium (Italy)
- Direction of Research and Product Development
- Manufacturing
- Possible Customer Base
Spooky Manufacturing (United States)
TundraSystems Global LTD (United Kingdom)
TuringQ (China)
- Quantum Computer Offerings and Manufacturing
- Customer Base
Xanadu Quantum Technologies (Canada)
- Products and Technology
- Manufacturing
- Customers and Partners
- The Rise and Fall of Xanadu Cloud
Components
- ID Quantique (Switzerland)
- M-Labs (China)
- Menlo Systems (Germany)
- Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (Japan)
- Nexus Photonics (United States)
- Nicslab (United States)
- Sparrow Quantum (Denmark)
- Toptica Photonics (Germany)
- Toshiba (Japan)
- Vescent (United States)
Services
- Iceberg Quantum (Australia)
Software
- QC Design (Germany)
- QMware (Switzerland)
Platforms
- qBraid (United States)
Research and Universities
- Centre for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology (CQC2T) (Australia)
- Griffith University (Australia)
- Harvard University ( United States)
- Institute for Photonic Quantum Systems (PhoQC) (Germany)
- Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) (Israel)
- Nanjing University (China)
- National Quantum Computing Center (NQCC) (United Kingdom)
- National Quantum Laboratory (NQL) (Russia)
- Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) (Denmark)
- Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC)
- Queensland University of Technology (QUT) (Australia)
- RIKEN (Japan)
- Russian Quantum Center (Russia)
- Sandia National Laboratory (United States)
- Simon Fraser University (Canada)
- University of Arizona (United States)
- University of Bristol (United Kingdom)
- University of New Mexico (United States)
- University of Queensland (Australia)
- University of Science & Technology of China (USTC)
- University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) (Australia)
- University of the Sunshine Coast (Australia)
- University of Virginia (UVA) (United States)
- University of Washington (UW) (United States)
- University of Waterloo (Canada)
Chapter Three: Target Applications for Photonic Quantum Computers
- Research Machines and Laboratories
- Quantum Chemistry and Materials Science
- Finance and Banking
- Military, Intelligence, and Aerospace
- Automotive and Transportation
- The Energy Industry
- Photonic Computers: Design for Specific Locations
- Photonic Computers and HPC: The Quantum Supercomputer
- Data Center Scale Photonic Quantum Computers
- Rack-Mounted Photonic Computers
- Photonic Quantum Edge Computing
- Quantum + AI
Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Photonic Quantum Computers
- Methodology
- Shipment Forecast
- Initial Shipments
- Growth Over the Next Five Years
- Shipments by Product Type
- Alternative Scenarios
