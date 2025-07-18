Photonic Quantum Computing to Reach US$6.8 Billion by 2035 - PsiQuantum Leads as Photonic Quantum Vendors Rise

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market for Photonic Quantum Computers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photonic Quantum Computers are quickly emerging as a viable quantum computing platform driven by the belief that they can (1) compute at room temperatures and (2) can be built at low cost using off-the-shelf optical networking components intended for the telecom industry.

The primary goal in this report is to analyze and quantify the commercial potential of quantum computers using photonics for their main fabric and to forecast their sales. The report shows how by 2030, worldwide revenues from photonic quantum computers will have reached US$1.1 billion shipped but this number will grow to more than US$6.8 billion by 2035.

On the supply side, new firms will be entering the photonic computer market. On the demand side, the demand for quantum computers as a whole will increase dramatically, and this high growth will impact photonic QCs.

There are already around 20 vendors commercializing full stack photonic quantum at the present time, with PsiQuantum having attracted the largest funding to date and Xanadu attracting considerable attention too.

This report analyzes the product/market strategies of all the manufacturers of full-stack photonic computers including Beijing Bose Quantum, Technology, Mitre Corporation, NTT, ORCA, Photonic, Quickly Quantum, PsiQuantum, Q.Ant, QC82, Quandela, Quanfluence, Quantum Computing, Inc., Quantum Source Labs, QuiXQuantum, Rotonium, Tundra Systems, Turing and Xanadu Quantum Technologies.

The report also profiles the relevant component, PIC, and software suppliers to the budding photonic quantum systems sector as well as including ten-year forecasts of photonic computer markets.

Three types of machines break out the forecasts: "Utility-Class," "HPC/enterprise" machines and "Other" forecasts are provided in both volume and value terms. The report also includes a Chapter on applications for photonic quantum computers, noting where photonic machines are especially favored.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Photonic Quantum Computers: Products and Industry Background

Background to Report

Advantages of Photonic Quantum Computers

Challenges of Photonic Quantum Computers

Types of Photonic Quantum Computers

Chips and Chipsets for Photonic Quantum Computers Research Institutes and Universities Commercial Suppliers

Components and Subsystems Lasers and Light Sources Frequency Combs Photon Detectors Control Chips SDKs

Novel Architectures for Photonic QCs CV Architectures T Centre architecture

The Value QC Brand Communities: Applicability to Photonic QCs Quandela Cloud Xanadu

Photonic Quantum Computer Industry Structure Russia and China

The Next Chapter

Chapter Two: Photonic Quantum Computers and Related Products

Bose Quantum Technology/QBoson (China)

Current Products

Customer Base and Markets

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) (Korea)

InfamousPlatypus (United States)

Customer Base and Competition

MITRE Corporation/CVE (United States)

Quantum Moonshot

Customer Base

NTT (Japan)

Current Research

ORCA Computing (United Kingdom)

PT Series Products

Use of COTS

ORCA Customers: Use with HPC

Photonic (Canada)

Product and Technology Evolution

Customer Base and Competition

PsiQuantum (United States)

Technical Evolution

Customer Base and Competition

Q.Ant (Germany)

QC82 (United States)

Goals of the Company

Expected Customer Base

Quandela

Technology and Manufacturing

Quandela Cloud

Customer Base and Competition

Quanfluence (India)

Quantum Computing, Inc. United States)

Current Products and Services

Customer Base and Competition

Quantum Source Labs (Israel)

Computer Strategy

Customer Base

QuiX Quantum (The Netherlands)

Current Products

Customers

Rotonium (Italy)

Direction of Research and Product Development

Manufacturing

Possible Customer Base

Spooky Manufacturing (United States)

TundraSystems Global LTD (United Kingdom)

TuringQ (China)

Quantum Computer Offerings and Manufacturing

Customer Base

Xanadu Quantum Technologies (Canada)

Products and Technology

Manufacturing

Customers and Partners

The Rise and Fall of Xanadu Cloud

Components

ID Quantique (Switzerland)

M-Labs (China)

Menlo Systems (Germany)

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (Japan)

Nexus Photonics (United States)

Nicslab (United States)

Sparrow Quantum (Denmark)

Toptica Photonics (Germany)

Toshiba (Japan)

Vescent (United States)

Services

Iceberg Quantum (Australia)

Software

QC Design (Germany)

QMware (Switzerland)

Platforms

qBraid (United States)

Research and Universities

Centre for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology (CQC2T) (Australia)

Griffith University (Australia)

Harvard University ( United States)

Institute for Photonic Quantum Systems (PhoQC) (Germany)

Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) (Israel)

Nanjing University (China)

National Quantum Computing Center (NQCC) (United Kingdom)

National Quantum Laboratory (NQL) (Russia)

Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) (Denmark)

Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC)

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) (Australia)

RIKEN (Japan)

Russian Quantum Center (Russia)

Sandia National Laboratory (United States)

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

University of Arizona (United States)

University of Bristol (United Kingdom)

University of New Mexico (United States)

University of Queensland (Australia)

University of Science & Technology of China (USTC)

University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) (Australia)

University of the Sunshine Coast (Australia)

University of Virginia (UVA) (United States)

University of Washington (UW) (United States)

University of Waterloo (Canada)

Chapter Three: Target Applications for Photonic Quantum Computers

Research Machines and Laboratories

Quantum Chemistry and Materials Science

Finance and Banking

Military, Intelligence, and Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation

The Energy Industry

Photonic Computers: Design for Specific Locations Photonic Computers and HPC: The Quantum Supercomputer Data Center Scale Photonic Quantum Computers Rack-Mounted Photonic Computers Photonic Quantum Edge Computing

Quantum + AI

Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Photonic Quantum Computers

Methodology

Shipment Forecast Initial Shipments Growth Over the Next Five Years

Shipments by Product Type

Alternative Scenarios

