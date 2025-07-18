GoldenMining Officially Launches Innovative XRP-Based Cloud Mining Contracts with Daily Earnings Potential of $9,700

New York, US, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a leading digital asset mining service provider based in London, has officially launched a groundbreaking XRP-based cloud mining product designed to offer stable daily income to crypto investors. This innovative offering leverages the strength of XRP's current bull run and provides an accessible, secure, and profitable alternative to traditional mining and passive coin holding.

A New Chapter in Crypto Mining: Powered by XRP



With XRP soaring past $3.60 and its market capitalization approaching $200 billion, the cryptocurrency is capturing attention globally. Technical analysts forecast the price could reach $10 by year-end, especially with Bitcoin consolidating at the $120,000 resistance level. Amid this bullish momentum, GoldenMining is offering a timely and strategic opportunity to benefit from the market surge—without owning or maintaining any mining hardware.

What Is an XRP Cloud Mining Contract?





GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining contracts allow users to purchase mining services using XRP directly from their wallets, eliminating the need for physical mining devices or technical maintenance. Once a contract is activated, mining operations are executed on behalf of the user, and returns begin within 24 hours.

This model not only simplifies the mining process but also offers a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation, positioning itself as a secure and sustainable income stream in the volatile crypto space.

XRP Purchase Contract Recommendation





contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income Daily Sign-in Rewards $15 $0.6 $15.6 New User Contract $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3346 $11146 Elphapex DG2 $12000 $8100 $20100





How to participate in XRP contract purchase

1. Register an account and get a $15 reward immediately without paying any fees. This reward can be used to test run the XRP cloud mining contract to help users quickly understand the platform operation and profit model

2. Choose a contract that suits you

Users can recharge XRP to the platform account through the wallet. The system supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), US Dollar (USDC), etc. Subsequently, users can choose the XRP contract that suits their needs (such as 2 days, 5 days, 12 days or longer periods), and the amount and term can be flexibly selected.

3. After the contract is activated, the system will automatically settle the mining income into the account every day, without manual operation by the user, and the income can be generated within 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Fund security: At GoldenMining, user funds are securely stored in top banks, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance coverage by AIG Insurance Company for each investment





XRP's bull market is coming. GoldenMining's cloud mining contracts launched in combination with XRP are gaining favor among investors.

Faced with the increasingly complex environment of the crypto market, GoldenMining has always insisted on putting users first and is committed to creating a safe, stable and transparent cloud mining experience for investors. With years of industry experience and high-end technical equipment, the platform continues to optimize contract products to meet the needs of different investors. In the future, GoldenMining will continue to pay attention to market changes, improve the risk control system, and will recruit more market analysts to help more users analyze market trends, investment needs and other issues.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.Goldenmining.com

For business cooperation, please contact the official email: info@Goldenmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.





