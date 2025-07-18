Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Q1 2026 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, after close of market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.
Q1 FISCAL 2026 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. (ET)
|Dial-in numbers:
|Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
RapidConnect: https://emportal.ink/4eTJe0K
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com
|Replay:
|Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.andrewpeller.com
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith
ir@andrewpeller.com
