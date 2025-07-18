EB5 Capital’s Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) Project Receives I-956F Approval from USCIS

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is excited to announce that its Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) project was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on May 19, 2025, after pending for approximately three months. This Form I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has assessed and verified the compliance of the project and its related documents. Now that the project is approved by USCIS, investors who filed I-526E conditional green card petitions in this project can anticipate receiving individual petition adjudications in the coming months. This marks EB5 Capital’s 14th I-956F approval from USCIS.

Located in a Rural TEA, Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) is a redevelopment project in Aspen, Colorado, transforming the iconic Mountain Chalet Aspen into a 59-key luxury hotel. The project will preserve the original chalet’s historic charm while incorporating modern features. Positioned near the center of town and close to the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, the hotel will offer year-round access to Aspen’s fine dining, shopping, and outdoor activities.

“We are pleased with this quick project approval from USCIS and are especially excited about this project,” said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “We’ve had the opportunity to experience the improvement in processing times for I-956F applications firsthand and look forward to future approvals.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. JF43 is EB5 Capital’s fourth rural TEA project and third in the state of Colorado.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 45 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

