Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 July 2025 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from Alychlo

Fagron received a notification based on the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies from Alychlo NV.

Notification by Alychlo NV

On 14 July 2025, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Alychlo NV, crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% downwards as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights on 25 July 2024.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 25 July 2024 Alychlo NV held a total of 2,139,886 voting rights. In addition, Marc Coucke held 7,047 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 73,228,904 (total number of voting rights) at that time, Alychlo NV and Marc Coucke together held 2.93% of the total number of voting rights on 25 July 2024.

The notification of Alychlo NV can be viewed via this link.





Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

