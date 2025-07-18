INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sable Offshore Corp. - SOC

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sable Offshore Corp. (“Sable” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sable and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2025, Sable announced that it had resumed oil production from one of three offshore platforms related for its Las Flores pipelines (“Onshore Pipeline”) in California. Then, on May 23, 2025, the California State Land Commission sent Sable a letter regarding its May 19th announcement, warning that it “appears to mischaracterize the nature of recent activities, causing significant public confusion and raising questions regarding Sable’s intentions,” and that Sable had conflated offshore well testing activities required by a federal regulatory agency with the restart of operations. Then, on May 28, 2025, the Santa Barbara County Superior Court granted a preliminary injunction from the California Coastal Commission regarding Sable’s maintenance and repair work in the coastal zone related to the Onshore Pipeline.

On this news, Sable’s stock price fell $5.04 per share, or 15.3%, to close at $27.89 per share on May 28, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

