DOT Miners launches new XRP and DOGE cloud mining channels to promote multi-currency income

London, UK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOT Miners, the world's leading cloud mining platform, announced today that it has officially launched a dual-currency income channel supporting XRP and DOGE, providing platform users with more flexible and diverse income options. This move is an important part of DOT Miners' continued deepening of multi-currency computing power services, aiming to help users achieve more robust asset appreciation in the current volatile market.

New channel opened: support for mainstream currencies, balancing stability and potential

As XRP approaches its historical high of $3.40 again, and DOGE continues to be active with community support, the market demand for these two popular assets continues to grow. DOT Miners has opened exclusive channels for XRP and DOGE. Users can directly participate in mining and obtain daily income through the platform without converting assets. All income is automatically settled on a daily basis and can be withdrawn at any time.

The technical director of the platform said:

"XRP and DOGE have a huge holding base and extremely high community popularity. We have customized cloud mining channels for these two currencies for users, combined with the platform's original BTC, ETH, LTC and other currencies, to further enrich users' diversified investment paths."

Three Simple Steps to Start Your Cloud Mining Journey

Choose DOT Miners: Whether you are new to digital assets or an experienced investor, a small investment is all it takes to start earning daily income.



Register an Account: Visit the official website www.dotminers.com to register an account and receive a $15 registration bonus to begin your mining journey.



Select a Mining Plan: DOT Miners offers a variety of tailored mining contracts to meet different investment needs and budgets, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for users worldwide.





Some are the examples of the contract:

Novice Miner

Investment: $100 | Cycle: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Expiration income: $100+$7

Starter Miner

Investment: $500 | Cycle: 7 days | Daily income: $6 | Expiration income: $500+$42

Pro Miner

Investment: $3,100 | Cycle: 20 days | Daily income: $42.47 | Expiration income: $3,100+$849.4

Pro Miner

Investment: $5,100 | Cycle: 33 days | Daily income: $74.46 | Expiration income: $5,100+$2457.18

Prime Miner

Investment: $10,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $155 | Expiration income: $10,000+$6200

Prime Miner

Investment: $28000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $498.4 | Expiration income: $28,000+$22428

Quantum Miner

Investment: $150,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $3000 | Expiration income: $150,000+$135000



All income is settled daily, and users can withdraw or reinvest freely once their account balance reaches $100, offering full transparency and efficiency.





Why More Investors Are Choosing DOT Miners

Global Compliance: The platform is registered in the UK, operates under strict financial regulations, and supports full transparency and auditing.



Zero Threshold Entry: No mining hardware or technical knowledge required—start earning with just a few simple clicks.



Green Energy Support: Data centers located in Northern Europe and Africa are powered by 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental sustainability.



Multi-Currency Payment: Supports major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, etc., offering flexible and convenient funding options.



Strong Backing: Supported by strategic investment from mining giant Bitmain, DOT Miners has a solid foundation and continuous development momentum.



Advanced Security: Comprehensive asset protection with Cloudflare security, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication.



About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a UK-headquartered technology investment company specializing in Bitcoin cloud mining services. The platform has served users in more than 100 countries and is dedicated to promoting the adoption of blockchain infrastructure through technological and financial innovation.

DOT Miners also actively participates in charitable initiatives, supporting global financial education and digital inclusion projects to help more people understand and access the world of cryptocurrencies.

Learn more at: www.dotminers.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.