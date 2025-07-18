GLG Inc. Consultant Angela Eremia to Present at DigiMarCon San Francisco on Customer-Centric Growth Strategies

San Francisco, CA,, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLG Inc. consultant and digital strategist Angela Eremia will present at DigiMarCon San Francisco on July 21, 2025, at 10:20 AM, with a session titled “Fresh Ideas to Attract Customers.” Hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown San Francisco, DigiMarCon is a leading conference for professionals in digital marketing, media, and advertising.



Angela Eremia, speaker at DigiMarCon San Francisco 2025.

Representing GLG Inc., Eremia will guide attendees through a fresh approach to customer acquisition that integrates marketing automation with principles from behavioral economics. Her presentation emphasizes how businesses can improve trust, loyalty, and ROI by aligning technology with human-centric strategies.

Rather than relying solely on AI-driven campaigns, Eremia will outline strategic frameworks such as “Mastering Global Warming” and “The Art of Apology”—concepts designed to help marketers better understand customer motivations and develop messaging that resonates. The session will also cover ways to optimize digital workflows, personalize engagement, and support resilient brand growth.

Angela Eremia brings extensive experience to the stage, having led product strategy the audio content platform BingeWith. Through her work with GLG Inc., she advises companies on omnichannel strategy, marketing innovation, and customer experience.

“I’m excited to speak at DigiMarCon San Francisco about conversion, excitement, and long-term brand value,” said Eremia. "I’ll explore practical strategies that move beyond trends and into what works in 2025.

Her talk is part of a two-day lineup of sessions focused on next-generation marketing solutions, with content designed to equip attendees with actionable insights and tools.

About GLG Inc.

GLG Inc. is a global consulting firm that connects organizations with subject matter experts in marketing, strategy, technology, and more. Through its advisory network, GLG supports business leaders in making informed, data-driven decisions.