Mevolaxy expands asset list: SHIB, XLM, and XRP staking now available

Los Angeles, CA , July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mevolaxy, a platform known for its high-yield MEV staking pools, has announced an expansion of its supported assets. Users can now earn rewards not only through staking existing currencies but also with SHIB, XLM, and XRP - significantly broadening investment opportunities and making the product more flexible and accessible.





Adding these assets is a key step in Mevolaxy’s scaling strategy. Many investors prefer holding Shib, XLM, or Ripple (XRP), and now they can participate in MEV extraction without needing to swap their holdings. This lowers the entry barrier and simplifies platform engagement.

Additionally, all new assets are integrated into Mevolaxy’s existing MEV bot infrastructure, ensuring profitability and stability remain consistent regardless of the chosen cryptocurrency.

What Is MEV Staking?

Unlike traditional staking, where rewards depend on network activity, MEV staking uses sandwich bots that profit from optimizing transaction ordering in the blockchain. Mevolaxy’s bots employ strategies like "sandwich attacks", allowing them to generate returns in any market condition even during low volatility.

What’s Next?

According to the Mevolaxy team, this is just the beginning. Plans are underway to add support for more niche crypto assets. The team is also developing a mobile app and working on integrations with popular DeFi wallets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.