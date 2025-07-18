Company announcement – No. 17 / 2025

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments B.V.

Copenhagen, Denmark, July 18, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports receipt on 18 July 2025 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:

As of 17 July 2025, Van Herk Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 59055057) holds nominally 7,135,191 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 10.001% of the total share capital and 10.001% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Investments B.V. is 100% owned by Van Herk Investments THI B.V., which is 100% owned by Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 58894543). Ultimately, Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. is owned and controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Van Herk Management Services B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24377325) controls and exercises the voting rights on behalf of Van Herk Investments B.V., and accordingly, Van Herk Management Services B.V controls and exercises the voting rights on nominally 7,135,191 shares (each share carrying one vote), corresponding to 10.001% of the total share capital and 10.001% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Management Services B.V., is controlled by OGBB A. van Herk B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160906), which is controlled by A. van Herk Holding B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160780), which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharmaceutical companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska (Investors and Media)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Attachments